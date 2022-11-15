Maryborough man arrested in relation to firearm and family violence offence

Update, 3pm:
The man charged with stalking, threat to inflict serious injury and prohibited possession of a firearmhas been further remanded into custody.
He will appear at Maryborough Magistrate's on December 12.
Earlier:
A MARYBOROUGH man will face Bendigo Magistrates Court after being charged with multiple offences including stalking, threat to inflict serious injury and prohibited possession of a firearm.
Detectives from the Bendigo Family Investigation Unit arrested the 29-year-old male on November 15 in relation to family violence and firearm related offences.
Following two raids in the Maryborough area, detectives located a sawn-off firearm, cartridge ammunition and other exhibits.
The man was remanded to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court on November 16.
Police want to stress that family violence in any capacity is not acceptable and especially involving threats with firearms.
If you or someone you know is experiencing family and domestic violence, help is available, contact:
If a life is in danger, call Triple Zero (000).
