Victorians are being reminded to ensure their properties are tidied and prepared for the summer fire risk.
The fire season has been delayed due the state's recent flood events but the heavy rainfall has resulted in high fuel loads on properties.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said while firefighters aren't expecting to see the extreme fires of three years ago, communities should not be complacent.
"It only takes one bad day to have a bad fire season so we need to stay vigilant this spring and summer," he said. "There are so many simple actions Victorians can take and repeat to keep their property safe from bush or grassfires.
"Most of them are basic chores such as clearing your gutters, picking up loose leaves and twigs, pruning tree branches so they aren't overhanging the roof or touching the walls of your property, or even just keeping your lawn under 10 centimetres tall.
"We know most of the state has experienced normal to above normal rainfall, which will lead to increased vegetation growth, so it's important to keep maintaining your property into summer."
Mr Heffernan said it was also a good time for families to make a bushfire survival plan.
This summer will also see a new fire danger rating system used after a nationally consistent system was introduced from September 1.
Victorians can learn more about these fire danger rating system changes on the CFA website.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
