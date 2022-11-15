Ripon is one of the state's most tightly contested seats.
The new boundaries mean the district now takes in Smythes Creek, Smythesdale, Invermay and Mount Rowan.
Mr Smith is a candidate from outside of the Ripon region.
An SFF representative said they want to advocate to expand land usage, so duck shooters, prospectors or bush users have more access.
Mr Rigg is a former City of Ballarat deputy mayor and current Fire Rescue Victoria employee.
Mr Rigg said roads was one of the top issues for the electorate.
"We need to start building infrastructure that will actually last the test of time," he said.
Mr James is a Clunes resident and former high school economics teacher.
He said the biggest issue facing the electorate at the moment is cost of living.
"We want to see some big investments in renewable energy, which will help drive down the price of power and investments in public housing, " Mr James said.
The former advisor to Premier Daniel Andrews and Yandoit resident was selected as the Ripon Labor candidate in December 2021.
She said the biggest issue facing a majority of residents in the electorate was the state of the roads.
"With all the rain that we've had as well, the floods and the damage, but even prior to that, there was a lack of funding for councils to deal with all the thousands of kilometres they're trying to maintain," she said.
Ms Haylett told The Courier, if elected, meeting with Regional Roads Victoria is on the top of her list to do.
Derryn Hinch's Justice Party works towards increasing sentences for violent crimes, removing "soft judges", tightening the bail system and creating tougher parole conditions.
Ms Staley is the incumbent Liberal candidate who has held the seat for the last eight years.
Ballarat Council's big six projects have been a starting point for funding commitments, Ms Staley said, with a particular focus on health and roads.
"I am here to be the representative of the people of Ripon in the parliament, that is always the thing I want to achieve," she said.
"There is always going to be more to do because communities change, people change, there are new people moving in and new needs."
The Creswick ecologist said the climate is one of the biggest challenges facing everyone in Ripon.
"I am fundamentally driven by a desire to end the suffering of all living beings," Ms Sitters said.
Ms Sitters wants to make sure animals are looked after and the landscapes in Ripon are protected.
The party is working to repeal the Victorian Conversion and Suppression law provisions and advocate for a Royal Commission into the COVID-19 pandemic response.
Mr Quince is an independent from Aarat who is wanting to give Ripon constituents options outside of the major political parties.
"I will not win ... I do not even have faith in myself," Mr Quince said.
"But we need to get rid of the mentality there are only two parties in Ripon. We need a person that represents farming communities."
He said he would like to see education reform and the legalisation of marijuana.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
