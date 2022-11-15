BDCA Team of the Week - round two

For the second week in a row experienced players led the way in Bendigo District Cricket Association first XI action.
Here's our BDCA Team of the Week for round two:
1. Cameron Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians)
Looked on his way to another century before being bowled for 64 against Huntly North. Hit seven boundaries in an innings that allowed the rest of the Suns' line-up to bat with freedom.
2. Liam Smith (Golden Square)
Brilliant all-round performance from the skipper in the Dogs' nine-wicket demolition of Bendigo United. Took the new ball and conceded just 10 runs in his nine overs and he took one wicket. Followed up with an unbeaten 54 with the willow.
3. Grant Waldron (Strathdale-Maristians)
Five sixes and two fours in a brisk 60 off 61 balls for the Suns' number three.
4. James Ryan (Bendigo)
Second-straight half-century for the new Bendigo captain. 51 not out off just 42 balls, including seven fours and one six, helped the top-of-the-table Goers chase down Eaglehawk's score of 160 in just 20.2 overs.
5. Ben Devanny (Strathfieldsaye)
Where would the Jets be without their veteran leader? They certainly wouldn't have beaten White Hills. Devanny put the clamps on the Demons with 3-26 with the ball and then made a match-winning 72 with the bat.
6. Adam Ward (Huntly North)
The Power skipper batted at number six and took the game on against the Suns, smashing five sixes and eight fours in a quickfire 76 off 43 balls.
7. Ash Gray (Sandhurst)
Gray gets the wicket-keeping position in this week's team after claiming three dismissals behind the stumps and making 27 with the bat in the Dragons' loss to Kangaroo Flat.
8. Nick Gladman (Sandhurst)
Won't be the last time this young man makes the Team of the Week. Saved Sandhurst's innings with 51 off 61 balls, batting at number seven. Took 3-27 with the ball, but it wasn't enough for Sandhurst to get the points.
9. Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat)
He's still got it. The wily left-armer set up the Roos' win over Sandhurst by taking the first three wickets of the match and finished with the figures of 3-13.
10. Jack Pysing (Strathdale-Maristians)
The teenager took the new ball for the Suns and had the impressive figures of 4-29 off nine overs, including the key scalp of Adam Ward.
11. Cameron Salmon (Kangaroo Flat)
Salmon became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul this season when he claimed 5-39 in the Roos' three-wicket win over Sandhurst.
