French to fly flag for Victoria in Australasian driving series

Bendigo harness racing driver Tayla French will represent Victoria at the upcoming Australasian Young Drivers' Championship.
The prestigious series showcases the talents of the best young drivers from Australia and New Zealand, with French selected to host Victoria on the back of a superb 2022.
She'll go head-to-head with eight other drivers in nine heats across four meetings in Victoria in early December.
The championship coincides with the second week of the Inter-Dominion series.
"It's very exciting, it probably hasn't kicked in yet,'' French said on Tuesday.
"I have no doubt with a few days leading up to it that it will.
"The driving ranks here are pretty high with the juniors, there's a fair bit of competition.
"Everyone is on a level basis, so it was quite a surprise (to be selected). It's an exciting time."
New South Wales' representative Cameron Hart headlines the field, while New Zealand has three representatives - defending champion Sarah O'Reilly, Sam Thornley and Crystal Hackett.
South Australia will be represented by Samantha Pascoe, Emily Suvaljko will drive for Western Australia, Jordan Chibnall for Tasmania and Brandon Barnes for Queensland.
"The interstate drivers are very good,'' French said.
"You've got the likes of Cam Hart, who drove in the New Zealand Cup a couple of weeks ago.
"That is a huge achievement when you have senior drivers who struggle to get a drive in that race.
"That's the kind of competition we're up against. No doubt it will be a good series."
The series starts with two heats at Melton on Tuesday, December 6.
Further heats will be held at Ballarat (December 7), Maryborough (December 8), Bendigo (December 9) and Melton (December 10).
French said it would be a thrill to represent her state on her home track at Lord's Raceway.
"It's our home track, we work on it everyday,'' she said.
"It would have been nice to go to an interstate series, but I'll definitely take advantage of the fact the series is on tracks I know well, especially Bendigo.
"Obviously, the interstate drivers that haven't raced here need to warm to the tracks. I'll use that to my advantage."
French and partner Alex Ashwood have established a strong stable at Junortoun.
Their success has helped her make the grade as a driver.
"I'm going along pretty well, having a good stable behind me is a big help,'' she said.
"Getting to drive our own horses is good and a lot of outside trainers are giving me the chance to drive as well."
They have another busy week on the provincial circuit this week, but the main focus is Saturday night's Group One Breeders Crown finals night where they have promising young trotter Stevie Gee engaged.
French will drive Stevie Gee from the plum draw of gate one in the 2YO colts and geldings final for trotters.
"We couldn't be more happy with the draw,'' French said.
"His work this week and the past few weeks has been second to none. His come on maturity wise.
"His manners a couple of starts ago let him down and he had to be out of the draw.
"With the change of draw and change of attitude he should be thereabouts.
"He's always had the ability from day one.
"I only had one drive on him and then I secured half of the ownership.
"I knew straight away he had ability, but he is a very big horse for a baby.
"He's grown more before he's matured, but he's starting to put two and two together."
