French to fly flag for Victoria in Australasian driving series

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 15 2022 - 6:50pm, first published 6:30pm
Bendigo's Tayla French will represent Victoria in the Australasian Young Drivers' Championship.

Bendigo harness racing driver Tayla French will represent Victoria at the upcoming Australasian Young Drivers' Championship.

