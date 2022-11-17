DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 5
$2,400,000 - $2,600,000
LAND: 1.99 ha
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENT: Matt Ingram 0448 998 505 and Reuben Meyer 0447 798 496
INSPECT: By appointment
An offering of the highest calibre, this property makes an unforgettable first impression thanks to its timeless beauty and exceptional rural setting.
Showcasing flawless interiors and a beautifully curated alfresco setting, complete with resort-style pool, this is a property with many highlights.
With meticulous attention to detail on display at every turn, among the standout inclusions are a gracious formal lounge and dining room.
A first-class kitchen boasts a deluxe cooker as well as a pantry room and chef's island with a breakfast bar.
Casual dining has doors to the alfresco, while family living has folding bistro-style doors. Both living zones overlook the outdoor area and solar-heated swimming pool.
Selling agents Matt and Reuben said the alfresco is breathtaking, with its open fireplace and floor-to-ceiling stacked stone surrounds that create an outdoor setting to envy.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
A sanctuary in every sense, the main bedroom suite includes a walk-in robe and generous ensuite.
Four additional bedrooms are of generous proportions, including a guest suite which also offers a walk-in robe and private three-piece ensuite.
Having a third bathroom is a bonus, just imagine the convenience. Ducted heating and ducted cooling are installed, as well reverse-cycle airconditioning.
Decorative ceilings, custom drapery, free-standing bathtub, extra-large shower and a family-sized laundry room are further features in this quality home.
Attached to the double garage is a studio that would make an ideal teenage retreat, games room, hobby centre or executive-sized home office.
The property has a large shed, attractive house gardens, pool fencing, ample onsite parking and a small catchment dam.
Whether you are chasing an idyllic tree change, or simply seeking your forever home, this is a place that family members will love and enjoy for generations to come.
An outstanding property in a popular location with easy access to local shops, schools, sports ovals and bush tracks for walking and cycling.
It's a 15-minute drive from the heart of Bendigo for families seeking the perfect balance between lifestyle and convenience.
