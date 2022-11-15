Welcome back to the Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest Advertising Feature

The Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest is the place to browse new products, plan your next getaway, discover your next hobby, and look at some new and innovative camping products. Picture supplied

The Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest is back for three huge days this November 18-20. Join us at the Apiam Bendigo Racecourse for the 20th anniversary of one of the city's favourite events. This is the last big show of the year and a celebration prior to Christmas - it's a special event not to be missed!

With a huge array of caravans, campervans, RVs, motorhomes and fifth wheelers, as well as the latest in camping and accessories on display, this event inspires you to start thinking about your next big adventure.

Stuck on where to travel next? This is the perfect place to be for camping inspiration and ideas. We have all the latest gear available, so make sure to visit the expo and check it out. Enjoy some delicious food while you browse to your heart's content, and stock up on all the latest gear and camping accessories for the Christmas season.

With hundreds of caravans/RVs and thousands of accessories, there is bound to be something to suit every style and budget. Come and try that gadget you have always wanted, browse the most recent products, plan your next getaway, discover some new hobbies or have a look at some new and innovative camping products. It's also a great excuse to start celebrating the festive season, and get all your holiday shopping done while enjoying a fun day outdoors with the whole family - including your dog.

Not only is it a fun day out for the family, but there are also fantastic prizes to be won in the Passport to Freedom competition. To enter, simply download the Caravan Industry Victoria App from the Apple or Google Play store. Then register your details and use the passport scanner in the app to scan all the QR codes at the expo.

The app includes a map to make your way around the expo, an exhibitor list to help you find your favourite brands easily as well as a digital show guide with lots of useful articles.

Caravan Industry Victoria has made it their mission to be at the forefront of safety, and together with WIM Tech have set up weight compliance testing at the Bendigo Leisurefest. There are many dangers with having an overweight caravan, including caravan sway, wear and tear on your caravan, and increased risk to your family. Book your appointment and get some advice on the weight regulations and how it affects your steering and braking on the road.

Each year the Bendigo Leisurefest donates $5000 to a charity, and this year the Caravan Industry Victoria has chosen Headspace Bendigo. They have been doing some great work within the community and have plenty of resources for youth aged 12 - 25. Mental health has become an increasingly important issue, especially in recent times where there has been an increased focus on mental health.

Headspace provides support services for young people and their families, in person where possible and also via telehealth. They focus on mental health counselling and community engagement by connecting with schools, local businesses and sporting clubs. They are working towards continuing to support the community and expanding their services, and Caravan Industry Victoria has nominated them as the charity to help.

Not only do we support a local charity each year but since the first Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest in 2001 it has continued to grow every year to attract more visitors to the Bendigo region. The show is a chance to speak directly to some manufacturers and local dealers all in one convenient location. Here you can hear about the latest and greatest products; whether you are looking for something special for your travels or a great deal on new products, this is a show to be a part of!

President's message

2022 Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest president, Nat Schiavello. Picture supplied

Welcome to 2022 Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest, the official industry show that brings all of the latest in the caravan and camping lifestyle to the Bendigo and surrounding communities. This year we celebrate the 20th year of running the Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest which is a huge milestone. Bendigo Leisurefest, which debuted in 2001, was a great chance to provide a focused caravan and RV event for people living in North Central Victoria and the neighbouring areas. Having been around for over two decades, it is now a regular event that draws people from all over to attend!

After a two-year absence, we are so excited to be back at the beautiful Apiam Bendigo Racecourse for another spectacular three-day event. As always, the Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest features a wide range of caravans and RVs to fit any budget, including camper trailers, tent trailers, pop-tops, and motorhomes. By having so many local caravan & RV dealers in one place, we eliminate the stress of going from door to door to find that perfect caravan & RV! We also have a vast array of camping, 4x4 accessories, and specialist equipment to make the most of your next camping and caravanning holiday adventure.

While visiting the 2022 Bendigo Caravan & Camping Leisurefest don't forget to download our Caravan Industry Victoria app that will give you all the information you need whilst at the show. We offer a show app that includes a site map, exhibitors list, and complimentary digital show guide. In addition, it includes an overview of the newest products and specials from our exhibitors and a chance to enter the Passport to Freedom competition! It's easy and free to get from your Apple or Google app store by searching Caravan Industry Victoria.

The much-loved Passport to Freedom competition is returning to Bendigo Leisurefest with a digital twist! This year's first prize is an amazing Kooyang Yana Full Day Tour, which is guided cultural tour of the World Heritage Listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape in Victoria's Southwest valued at $630! There are three other fantastic prizes up for grabs, so make sure to check out how to win on our app.

In addition to bringing this show to Bendigo every year, Caravan Industry Victoria donates $5000 to a local charity, this year we're donating to Headspace Bendigo. We are proud to support Headspace Bendigo who's focus is to support and raise awareness of the mental health and wellbeing of young people which is more important than ever.

Much of this show's success is due to our dedicated partners. I thank the Apiam Bendigo Racecourse staff, our Supporting partner AL-KO International and our media partners Bendigo Advertiser and Triple M Bendigo.