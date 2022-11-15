Man sentenced over 'cowardly' shooting death

A violent death in a small town has come to a shocking end, with one man being sentenced for the crime, and other dying before the commencement of his trial.
Daniel Oberin and Kevin Johnson, both from Echuca, were originally charged with the murder of 29-year-old Matthew Alexander at Daltons Bridge, near Cohuna, on September 13, 2019.
Johnson was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with a non parole period of six years for manslaughter by unlawful and dangerous act in the Supreme Court of Victoria on November 11, 2022.
"I also consider your moral culpability for the offending to be high," Judge Lesley Taylor said.
On the night of the fatal incident, Mr Alexander was at his house in Easton Road, Daltons Bridge with two other men.
Throughout the night, the three men took ice and worked on a Holden Commodore sedan parked next to a shed in the driveway of the premises.
Johnson met Daniel Oberin in the vicinity of Gunbower and they travelled in a Holden utility to Daltons Bridge and took a loaded side by side sawn-off shotgun with them.
Johnson and Oberin arrived at the Daltons Bridge property shortly before 6.00am and approached the three men, who continued to work on the vehicle.
Johnson discharged a round from the shotgun into the air and yelled to the three to get to the ground.
MORE COURT STORIES: Serial offender with history of domestic violence faces court for appeal
Mr Alexander remained upright, while Oberin began arguing with him and a physical altercation occurred.
Oberin took the internal hard drive from a CCTV recording box.
Meanwhile, Johnson continued to yell at Mr Alexander and his shotgun discharged, hitting Mr Alexander in the head whilst he was in a position low down against another car, causing catastrophic injury.
Johnson said 'yeah, I've killed him' before walking back past Mr McDonald and saying that he had to kill the two other men as well.
Johnson and Oberin ran back to the ute and left the scene, taking the hard drive and most of the shotgun with them.
Mr Warby and Mr McDonald contacted emergency services, and performed CPR on the victim, who was gravely injured, but still breathing.
Shortly after 6.30am police and emergency services arrived and Mr Alexander was pronounced dead.
Johnson was arrested on October 9, 2019 after he presented himself at the Echuca Police Station.
The court heard the siblings, parents, partner and ex-partner of Mr Alexander all spoke about their unending grief at his death, and the ongoing impact it has had on them as individuals and as a family.
Mr Alexander's older sister said the impact of her brother's death was as a silent undercurrent, with life-long power to push and pull her to places not of her choosing.
Judge Taylor said clear that this close-knit family has been devastated.
The victim's friends, including one man present at the shooting, missed their friend and had difficulty accepting the manner in which he was killed.
OTHER NEWS:
The judge said Mr Alexander was a much loved man and was dearly missed.
The court heard of Johnson's childhood of 'deprivation' and 'disadvantage.'
The relationship between Johnson's parents was marred by family violence, with his father drinking heavily and using amphetamines and cannabis and being physically and verbally abusive to his mother, which he witnessed.
The court was told Johnson looked his younger brother, and his parents separated when he was around seven years old.
Johnson has a supportive partner, Nolita Edwards, who he's been with for 18 years, and share two daughters. He has two other children from other relationships.
The offender completed year ten but struggled academically but had consistent and stable employment.
The court was Johnson had battled drug and alcohol abuse since he was young.
Judge Taylor said his offending while accidental, was very serious.
Johnson has already served 1129 days of pre sentence detection to be deducted from his sentence.
Details of Johnson's court appearance and conviction were originally suppressed, but his co-accused Daniel Oberin passed away in September.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.