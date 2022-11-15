Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Hot Hawks surge to top spot in AVSL

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Bendigo Harriers' Charli McInerney takes flight in the triple jump. Pictures by Luke West

EAGLEHAWK took top spot for Premier Division in Saturday's fourth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field action.

