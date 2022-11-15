Hot Hawks surge to top spot in AVSL

EAGLEHAWK took top spot for Premier Division in Saturday's fourth round of Athletics Victoria Shield League track and field action.
The Hawks and Diamond Valley both employed the PowerPlay in which they doubled their points tally from the afternoon's track and field action.
Eaglehawk was represented by 55 athletes at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Retreat Road, Flora Hill, and by two at Murrumbeena.
In a closely-fought contest it was Eaglehawk which took top spot on 52,387 points from Diamond Valley on 50,550.
Next best were Essendon 35,395; Glenhuntly 34,461; and Western Athletics 31,949.
Under the AVSL format, athletes can contest as many events as they want, but points are taken from their highest scoring events, and a relay.
Among the many highlights for Eaglehawk was a record-breaking run by Kathryn Heagney.
A holder of multiple Centre records for the 70-plus age group, Heagney ran the 100m in 16.35 to be runner-up in the sixth of eight heats.
At 72-years-young, Heagney also excelled at javelin, 10.97m; shot put, 5.67m; and in a 4 x 100m relay for a day's tally of 1171 to be 84th in the Most Valuable Athlete award.
The Hawks had 12 athletes feature in the top 100 on the MVA board.
Stars for the Two Blues included William Beaton 1345, 24th; Terry Hicks 1340, 25th; Kate Wilson 1336, 27th; Cooper Richardson 1323, 29th; Cameron Smith 1316, 31st; and Daniel Chisholm 1286, 40th.
The Hawks also had Angus McKindlay 1256, 52nd; Abbey Hromenko 1238, 56th; Giselle Hattingh 1167, 85th; Tim Sullivan 1149, 89th; Dave Chisholm 1142, equal 92nd; Dude Kelly 1142 equal 92nd; in great form.
South Bendigo scored 22,194 points to be fourth in a division two competition led by Wendouree, 27,636; and Mentone, 27,275.
Best for the red and white were Kai Norton 1276, 42nd; Joan Self 1233, 60th; Rhys Hansen 1216, 66th; and Genevive Nihill 1135, equal 100th.
Bendigo Harriers was seventh in division two on 18,446 points.
Key performers for the Harriers were Jake Gavriliadis 1220, 65th; and Peter Clarke 1148, 90th.
Bendigo University was seventh in division five on 1471 points.
