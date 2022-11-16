Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Labor pledges 20 specialist clinics to provide "wraparound" women's health services

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 16 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new clinic would be linked to Bendigo Health. Photo courtesy of Bendigo Health.

Another major Labor election commitment announced this week would see one of 20 new "one-stop shop" women's health clinics established in Bendigo as part of a $71 million outlay "to completely change the way women's health is treated in our state".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.