Another major Labor election commitment announced this week would see one of 20 new "one-stop shop" women's health clinics established in Bendigo as part of a $71 million outlay "to completely change the way women's health is treated in our state".
The free clinics, to be created at a cost of close to $58 million, would be linked to local hospitals and health services - locally, Bendigo Health - and would provide specialised treatment for conditions including endometriosis, fibroids, pelvic pain and issues related to menopause as well as contraception and pregnancy.
Bendigo would be one of eight regional locations to host one of the centres.
The broader women's health policy also includes $2 million for 100 $20,000 scholarships for extra specialists "to support the training and recruitment of workers for the new clinics", $5.3 million for a mobile women's health clinic to visit remote parts of the state and $6.4 million to establish another nine "sexual and reproductive health hubs," bringing to 20 the number of these clinics.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the new clinics would make a significant difference to women whose conditions had been "overlooked and under-diagnosed for too long", including an estimated 200,000 Victorians who suffer from endometriosis and on average wait seven years for a diagnosis and many suffering menopause-related symptoms.
"For too long, too many women haven't been listened to and their health issues have been ignored," Mr Andrews said.
"This plan will transform women's healthcare, ensuring every Victorian woman can access the support and treatment they need and deserve."
Also outlined was a commitment to work with Aboriginal health organisations to create an Aboriginal-led women's health clinic and to ensure the clinics offered culturally-appropriate care for women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
The Premier said Labor had already funded Australia's first clinic focused on women's heart health and the first statewide sexual and reproductive advice phone line, and planned to "make period products free in public places" and expand consultations with maternal and child health nurses.
