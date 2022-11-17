DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 3
$860,000 - $940,000
LAND: 575sqm
AGENCY: Team Real Estate
AGENT: Melissa Thatcher 0404 298 873
INSPECT: By appointment
This home has the wow factor.
This impressive north facing, solid brick home has a flowing floor plan with all the extras including beautiful timber floors, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout, and high ceilings which create a welcoming ambience from the moment you step inside.
The light filled open plan kitchen/living area is spacious with bifold doors that open to the enclosed entertaining area and inground pool offering an easy indoor-outdoor flow. The stunning kitchen consists of waterfall Caesarstone benchtops, dishwasher and a fantastic butler's pantry including another sink and ample bench and storage space.
Featuring four bedrooms, large master suite with ensuite, double basins and a walk-in robe. The second bedroom also has a modern ensuite.
Outside will not disappoint with a large double garage offering built-in shelving, auto doors and access directly into the home. Room for the caravan and the added bonus of a lock up powered and lined garage/workshop. To top it off this high end quality home has solar panels and tank water.
In a tightly held pocket surrounded by new homes and reserve bushland the keen golfer will love the short walk to the Quarry Hill Golf Course. Only minutes' to Bendigo CBD, railway station and schools.
