Bendigo West state election candidates have faced the public at a forum held by three local organisations.
Bendigo Sustainability Group, Bike Bendigo and the Central Victorian chapter of the Australia Conservation Foundation (ACF) invited the candidates and members of the public to the Y Community Hall in Kangaroo Flat on Monday night.
The panel was made up of Liberal candidate Ken Price, independent candidate Matt Bansemer, Labor incumbent Maree Edwards, Greens candidate James Searle and Legalise Cannabis candidate Wayne Taylor.
Family First Victoria candidate Steve Serpell, Animal Justice Party candidate Victoria Maxwell, independent Marilyn Nuske and Freedom Party of Victoria candidate Richard James Woolley were not present, however Ms Nuske filled out the pre-forum questionnaire.
Prior to the panel discussion, the state election hopefuls received a scorecard based on their responses and policies regarding issues posed by the hosting organisations.
The questions ranged from supporting biodiversity, ending forestry and gas exploration, to promoting electric vehicles, increasing affordable housing and reducing emissions.
Ms Nuske had generally mixed scores with positive responses to ending gas exploration, and renewable energy target, but negative responses to community-owned renewable energy such as community power hubs, according to the organisations.
Ms Edwards, who has held the Bendigo West seat since 2010, received positive scores for her responses to ending forestry, protecting ecosystems, preventing mental, physical and general health issues and affordable housing.
Greens candidate Mr Searle received the most positive scores, with 11 of his responses to the 17 questions posed in line with the values of the hosting organisations.
Mr Searle said the party would deliver 1000 electric vehicle chargers across the state and 200,000 affordable homes over 20 years. He said the Greens had a zero emissions by 2030 target.
Mr Taylor's responses were generally mixed, however he was in favour of ending logging and was against privatisation of the energy sector.
He said he was part of a one-policy party that wants to see marijuana legalised and the profits spent on infrastructure projects.
Mr Price did not submit his responses prior to the forum, however he spoke to all the questions in person.
In terms of electric vehicles, Mr Price said the Liberal party would spend $50 million to build 600 chargers across the state.
He said he also supported establishing dual-track high-speed rail between Bendigo and Melbourne.
"I was about eight or nine years old when it was a big issues and I certainly remember that as being one of the big issues that ... got my interest [in politics]," he said.
"Ever since then I've never understood why it's only a single track, it seems to be common sense."
Mr Price said there should be more active travel, however said there should not be a target on what percentage makes up modes of travel.
The Labor party's transport pledge states active travel will make up 25 per cent of mode share by 2030.
"[We shouldn't rely] on governments ... but rather working as communities to get the best outcomes as smaller towns, and to be able to focus on the needs we have locally," he said.
The Liberal party also has a commitment to a 50 per cent greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 which would be legislated, Mr Price said.
Mr Bansemer said his "clean energy plan for the future" involved lifting the ban on nuclear energy and implementing a carbon tax.
He said he was proposing a "free market solution for energy, removing legislated targets, subsidies and price fixing in the sector", while returning dividends from a "carbon tax on emissions of a particular rate" to families to spend on low CO2 products.
The floor was opened to questions from the audience, which ranged from the COVID-19 pandemic to recycling, short-stay accommodation, and religion.
Ms Edwards, Mr Searle and Mr Taylor opposed a royal commission into the COVID-19 response, while Mr Price said the Liberal party has committed to it if elected. Mr Bansemer was also in support of a royal commission.
In terms of recycling, Mr Price said there needed to be more done regarding recycling solar panels and Ms Edwards said the Labor party's push for circular economy projects and innovations had provided positive alternatives to landfill.
Mr Price said he was supportive of letting non-government schools teach what they wanted to teach in regards to religion, and Mr Bansemer said he would advocate for a decentralisation of curriculums and let schools set their own agenda.
Ms Edwards and Mr Searle said all religions in Victoria were equal and there should be no discrimination.
There is a public forum for Bendigo East candidates on Thursday at the Bendigo East Hall on Lansell Street.
