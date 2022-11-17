DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 5
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday, November 30 at 2pm
LAND: 4.05 ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
INSPECT: Saturday 11am - 11.30am
From the instant you set eyes on this place you will be impressed.
This 10 acre property will be a joy to come home to, comprising two paddocks, one with a dam, a massive five bay shed, an inviting in-ground pool and a gorgeous four bedroom home with a whopping 28.5 squares of living space.
French doors open to a wide entry hall which in turn opens to a lounge on one side and an office space on the other. The hub of the home is an expansive central open-plan living area. It includes a crisp white kitchen with quality appliances, an island bench and walk-in pantry. Your inner chef will be inspired.
Quality blinds and floor-to-ceiling sheers adorn the tinted windows, and propeller style fans fitted throughout adds to the aesthetics of this six-star rating home. A gas log fire in the middle of a wall of glass provides both warmth and ambience. Ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating is installed throughout.
The main bedroom is stunning with walk-in-robe, luxury ensuite with bathtub, dual vanity and oversized shower. As with all well designed homes the rest of the bedrooms are at the other end and are serviced by a three piece bathroom. Tall black doors add an extra touch of class.
This is truly a lifestyle property and only 15 minutes to Bendigo CBD.
