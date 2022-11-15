Bendigo Thunder has appointed two club veterans to lead the team's coaching panel during the 2023 CVFLW season.
Thunder premiership coach and former president Terry Burt is returning to the top job and will be joined by assistant Hannah Perry.
Burt has years of experience on and off the football field across a diverse range of roles and looks forward to returning to head coach.
"Super excited to be back in the head coaching role," Burt said.
"My goal this season is to get the best out of all of our players by listening to what they want and taking their feedback on board."
Burt, who is taking over the role from Jac Louttit, coached the premiership-winning Thunder during the inaugural CVFLW season in 2018 and has also been the assistant since 2019.
During the 2022 season, Thunder made it through to the preliminary finals but fell short against eventual premiers Castlemaine in an 18-point loss, final margin final scores 3.11 (29) over 1.5 (11).
Looking ahead to 20223, the plan is to get back to work during pre-season which starts next week.
"We have a few areas to improve as this year we were close, but just not close enough," Burt said.
"We want to take it to another level next season."
Burt said having Perry by his side for the upcoming season was a real boost for the entire club.
"The knowledge and experience Hannah has of women's football is incredible," he said.
"She is well-respected throughout the club and this opportunity is a great stepping-stone for her experience as a coach."
Perry has been a part of the Thunder since its inaugural year and has played more than 100 games including four premiership matches.
Previously she has taken on senior leadership roles and now looks forward to putting that experience to use.
"I see my role as being important for game day structure as to have a coach that's on the bench and field will be highly beneficial," Perry said.
"It will create strong communication between the field and bench while bringing a balanced perspective."
First on both Perry and Burt's list is bolstering the team's roster during pre-season.
"Women's footy is continuing to progress and the club itself has been through a bit of a rollercoaster with highs and lows," Perry said.
"We're now on the way back up and if we bring on a few new recruits it's going to help us take that next step."
More sport:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.