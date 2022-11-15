Borough, Inglewood thrive in rain-affected round of midweek pennant

Wet weather on Sunday night and Monday morning played havoc with round six of midweek pennant bowls action in Bendigo.
12 matches across the six divisions were abandoned, including two games in division one.
The clash between traditional rivals Bendigo East and Bendigo and the Golden Square-White Hills battle were washed out.
Eaglehawk and Inglewood were the big winners of the round.
The Hawks jumped Kangaroo Flat into second place on the ladder when they edged out the Roos 63-60.
Phil Godkin's 28-17 win over Phil Jennings and Leigh Robertson's 22-15 triumph over Torie Babitsch set up the important victory for the Borough.
The Roos are in third place, with Inglewood moving into fourth spot on the back of its four-shot win over South Bendigo.
The highlight for Inglewood was Robert Day's stunning 24-13 win over highly-rated South Bendigo recruit Matt Robertson.
It was the only rink Inglewood won for the day, but it was enough to secure overall victory.
DIVISION ONE
Eaglehawk 63 d Kangaroo Flat 60. Phil Godkin 28 d Phil Jennings 17, Kaye Rowe 13 lt Eric White 28, Leigh Robertson 22 d Torie Babitsch 15.
Inglewood 54 d South Bendigo 50. Laurie Witham 13 lt David White 19, Robert Day 24 d Matt Robertson 13, Lindsay Kelly 17 lt Daryl Rowley 18.
Bendigo East v Bendigo, Golden Square v White Hills abandoned.
Ladder: Golden Square 60, Eaglehawk 57, Kangaroo Flat 56, Inglewood 53, South Bendigo 49, Bendigo East 45, White Hills 34, Bendigo 30.
DIVISION TWO
Kangaroo Flat 50 lt Harcourt 56. Jennifer McHugh 14 lt Carrol Frost 21, Barry Langley 18 d Barry Marsh 16, Ken Packer 18 lt Diane Marsh.
Woodbury 44 lt Golden Square 59. Alan Brodie 17 d Robyn Bird 14, John Pasternak 14 lt Judith Chapman 17, Jill Grainger 13 lt Leo Moloney 28.
Heathcote 61 d Castlemaine 59. Eileen O'Brien 7 lt Maureen Fletcher 30, Dorothy Cutajar 33 d Castlemaine 9, Lorraine Speirs 21 d Pam Hunter 20.
Bendigo v Bendigo East abandoned.
Ladder: Bendigo East 67, Golden Square 58, Castlemaine 54, Harcourt 48, Kangaroo Flat 45, Woodbury 43, Heathcote 39, Bendigo 30.
DIVISION THREE
Marong 68 d Kangaroo Flat 46. Mandy Corry 23 d Hazel Troy 14, Gary Farnsworth 28 d Doreen Cattlin 10, Nancy Tate 17 lt Corrie Verbeek 22.
Castlemaine 66 d Strathfieldsaye 61. Nina Hufer 13 lt Lynne Cole 24, Bruce Miller 16 lt Anthony Cole 28, Kathleen Parsons 37 d Trevor Probert 9.
Bendigo East v Eaglehawk, Golden Square v Woodbury abandoned.
Ladder: Marong 83, Golden Square 62, Strathfieldsaye 58, Bendigo East 46, Castlemaine 40, Kangaroo Flat 39, Eaglehawk 36, Woodbury 20.
DIVISION FOUR
All matches abandoned.
Ladder: South Bendigo 76, Golden Square 60, Calivil/Serpentine 52, White Hills 43, Bendigo VRI 41, Harcourt 38, Dingee 38, Campbells Creek 36.
DIVISION FIVE
Eaglehawk 36 lt Bendigo 42. Denise Power 20 dr Annette Mott 20, Jan Fitzpatrick 16 lt Barbara Bell 22.
Inglewood 49 d Bendigo East 24. Pam Kelly 28 d Jane Logan 7, David Whitehead 21 d Bill Schmidt 17.
White Hills v Bridgewater, South Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye abandoned.
Ladder: Inglewood 66, South Bendigo 57, Strathfieldsaye 53, White Hills 44, Bridgewater 37, Bendigo 34, Bendigo East 34, Eaglehawk 11.
DIVISION SIX
Marong 38 d Bendigo East 33. Gail Dunbar 20 d Gaye Washington 18, Robert Williams 118 d Allen Bamkin 15.
Woodbury 30 lt White Hills 36. Julian Lee 17 d Robert Parmenter 15, Barry Shay 13 lt Colin Sleep 21.
Strathfieldsaye 31 lt South Bendigo 40. Dorothy Reddick 17 lt Barry Mott 20, Stephen Nash 14 lt Bev Jennings 20.
Golden Square v North Bendigo abandoned.
Ladder: North Bendigo 70, Golden Square 69, White Hills 47, Marong 47, South Bendigo 37, Bendigo East 33, Woodbury 22, Strathfieldsaye 11.
