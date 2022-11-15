Jimmy Crute added to UFC 284 fight card

Bendigo fighter Jimmy Crute has announced his return to the UFC Octagon.
The 26-year-old light heavyweight has been sidelined for nearly 12 months after having knee surgery earlier in the year.
On the back of a rigorous training routine, Crute is now set to make his return early next year at UFC 284 on February 12 on home soil in Perth.
He will enter the Octagon and go head-to-head against 35-year-old American Alonzo Menifield.
Crute heads into the bout at Perth's RAC Arena with a 12-3-0 record and ranked 13 on the UFC light heavyweight rankings.
Meanwhile, Menifield has a 13-3-0 record and is 22nd on the rankings.
Crute's three most recent bouts include two losses and a win.
Most recently was back on December 21 last year when he went down to Jamahal Hill via KO, and then to Anthony Smith via TKO (doctor's stoppage).
Prior to that was his last win against Modestas Bukauskas via KO in Abu Dhabi.
