Impeccable family home is 'as-new' in a prized location. A large entryway leads to the master suite or the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area which features abundant natural light and garden views.The grand master bedroom consists of a large ensuite, walk-in robe, pendant lights, quality sheers, block-out blinds, and an on-trend black ceiling fan.The remaining three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, are to the rear of the home.

