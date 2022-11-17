DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$835,000
LAND: 701sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: By appointment
Impeccable family home is 'as-new' in a prized location. A large entryway leads to the master suite or the open-plan kitchen, living and dining area which features abundant natural light and garden views.The grand master bedroom consists of a large ensuite, walk-in robe, pendant lights, quality sheers, block-out blinds, and an on-trend black ceiling fan.The remaining three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, are to the rear of the home.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
The open-plan, light-filled kitchen, dining and living overlooks the landscaped garden and undercover alfresco area.This modern home offers effortless living for downsizers, families or first-home buyers with local bushland, walking tracks and excellent local amenities at your fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.