Canty caps off snooker season by securing women's championship

Deb Canty has finished off a brilliant year by winning the 2022 Bendigo Women's Snooker Championship.
The top three women met for a round robin format series to decide this year's title winner.
Canty, Karen Engi and Vicki Roberts all locked in one victory each during the opening matches.
To decide players for the final match it came down to frames won, with Canty and Engi edging out Roberts by one frame.
Once on the table for the championship decider it was a close contest, but it was Canty who would emerge successful - in the process sealing her first women's championship.
Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association president Ryan Bowland said Canty's win was testament to the growth of the women's competition.
"Our women are playing some great snooker and really mixing it with the boys," Bowland said.
"We would love to get more women playing and see the women's snooker championship get bigger and better each year."
Earlier in the year, the trio of Canty, Engi and Roberts teamed up with Paul Burge to take out the Bendigo B-Grade Snooker title.
Their team, Golden Square (Blue), showed strong form all year to qualify top of the ladder by season's end.
In the top pairing, Burge got his team off to a flying start by winning both of his frames against Victorian Railway Institute (VRI) number one Jason Carter.
On the other table, Canty shared a frame each against Tony Agnew in what was a fairly even battle in the number two match-up.
It was a great contest between Roberts and VRI's Gerard Murray in the first frame.
It was very even until Roberts fouled after potting the black for a 14-point turn around.
Murray was then able to take the win.
Meanwhile on the other table, Engi led her frame all the way until VRI's Brian O'Mahony created a pair of nice snookers to hit the lead late, only for Engi to steady and pot the remaining colours to take a crucial victory.
With Golden Square (Blue) needing one win from the remaining two frames, Roberts hit back from her first frame defeat to win and secure the victory for her team.
The BBSA is always on the lookout for more players to compete within the league.
For more information email secretary@bbsa.org.au or visit the association's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bendigob
