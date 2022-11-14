Bendigo Advertiser
Canty caps off snooker season by securing women's championship

By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:51am, first published 10:50am
Golden Square Blue's Karen Engi, Deb Canty, Vicky Roberts and Paul Burge celebrate after winning the B-Grade team snooker title earlier in the year. Picture supplied

Deb Canty has finished off a brilliant year by winning the 2022 Bendigo Women's Snooker Championship.

