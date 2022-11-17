DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$850,000 - $890,000
LAND: 1102sqm
AGENCY: Tweed Sutherland First National
AGENT: Wendy Carman 0408 081 450 and Craig Tweed 0418 509 081
INSPECT: Saturday 10.30am - 11am
A unique opportunity exists to purchase this delightful residence in a very popular locale. Cathedral ceilings, stained glass windows and exposed beams set the tone for this versatile four or five bedroom family home.
Offering formal lounge and dining room, along with a multi-purpose room with celestory windows which would be ideal for a work from home office.
The kitchen with island bench, lots of cupboards and pantry overlooks the backyard, while a pergola to the front yard is off the light filled family room adjoining the kitchen.
Established gardens, great storage areas and a double carport complete this wonderful package.
