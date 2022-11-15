Eaglehawk took its first steps towards what it hopes is a successful 2023 Bendigo Football Netball League campaign when it kicked-off pre-season training at Canterbury Park on Monday night.
We might only be at the midway mark of November, but that didn't stop about 40 players hitting the track under the watchful eye of senior coach Travis Matheson.
After one-and-a-half mediocre seasons by Eaglehawk's high standards, the Borough will leave no stone unturned as they attempt to return to finals action in 2023.
"We've probably started two weeks earlier than what we normally do,'' Matheson said.
"It's about three months since we last played, so it's as much about getting the group back together again.
"Early on we won't be doing big sessions. They'll just be an hour or so and we'll get the legs ticking over.
"We'll do a bit of ball work, but it will be mostly about fitness work prior to Christmas. We'll have more time to focus on the footy side of things after Christmas."
The playing group on Monday night had a good mix of youth and experience.
Calivil United recruits Jack Daley and Jacob Greenwood, who both have senior experience at BFNL level, were on the track for the first time as Eaglehawk players.
As expected, the Borough's three big name additions - Jarryn Geary, Kallen Geary and Connor Dalgleish - were not at training.
Jarryn Geary, the former St Kilda captain, has returned to his home club as an assistant coach, while his younger brother Kallen is also back at the Borough for the first time since his junior days.
Widely-regarded as one of the best players in the BFNL over the past decade, Kallen's class, pace and footy smarts is a welcome addition to the Borough mix.
"One of his great assets is his versatility and what we'll look to do is make sure he gives us a good contribution throughout the year, but the main thing is he is primed and ready to go in September,'' Matheson said of Kallen when the multiple Strathfieldsaye premiership player signed with the Hawks.
"He is the type of bloke who looks after himself really well and, again, it's great to have someone with the experience of Kallen joining us."
Dalgleish, a highly-rated key position player from Montmorency, will set foot on Canterbury Park for the first time next week.
26-year-old Dalgleish played NAB League football with the Northern Knights and was also on Coburg's VFL list.
Dalgleish's arrival offsets the loss of captain Shaun Knott.
Knott was an integral part of the Borough's make-up for several years as a key forward or key defender.
Dalgleish has played his best footy at centre half-back or in the ruck.
The Hawks weren't the first BFNL team to return to the training track.
That honour went to Kangaroo Flat.
Under new coach Nathan Johns, the Roos had their first pre-season hit-out last week.
New Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd will oversee his first training session at Camp Reserve this week.
