Shadow Assistant Minister for Regional Development Anne Webster has slammed the federal government for its "reprioritising" of the $14 million Agriculture Shows Development Grants Program, which was revealed in budget estimates hearings last week.
Dr Webster said the decision demonstrated a "disregard for regional Australia".
"We already know Labor has taken billions away from the regions, scrapping water and major infrastructure commitments. But now they are cruelly taking away the Agricultural Shows Development Grants Program funding," she said.
"Ag shows generate a massive $1 billion annually in economic benefits, promoting new technologies and high-quality produce. For some communities and charities, agricultural shows are the financial boost they need to get them through the year."
The head of the Bendigo Agricultural Society was unaware of the scrapping of an agricultural show grants program when contacted by the Bendigo Advertiser.
Bendigo Agricultural Society executive officer Ian Furze said there had not been much money available for agricultural shows before the pandemic but Bendigo had benefited from the first round of the former federal government's $20 million post-COVID infrastructure funding for them.
The funding enabled 122 shows to improve their facilities.
"When the stage 1 grants were announced they were extremely welcome," Mr Furze said.
"We were successful, and it gave us the money to build the food court."
The society had been waiting to hear more about the latest funding round and had not yet submitted an application to it, he said.
"I would expect that if there was that amount of money available there would be some opportunity to apply for some part of that," he said.
The member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, defended Agriculture Minister Murray Watt's decision to cancel the program and divert the funding to biosecurity, something she described as "an overriding priority".
"By prioritising biosecurity in the agriculture budget, we are protecting the industry and rural communities long term."
"The previous ag show funding was largely about helping shows survive COVID-19, and that challenge has now been overtaken by other priorities.
Ms Chesters said it had been "a hard year for our ag shows", many of which were recently cancelled due to the floods.
"I have spoken with our various show societies and spoken with the relevant minister," she said. "The federal government is looking at other avenues that may be used to support grants in this space."
That is likely to be welcome news to the Bendigo Agricultural Society.
"If they're going to maintain support for societies across the country, we'd welcome whatever measure of support there would be," Mr Furze said.
