Lavey back on court for in-form Bendigo Spirit

Richmond's pain in AFLW is the Bendigo Spirit's gain.
Tessa Lavey returns to the Spirit this week after her AFLW commitments with the Tigers concluded with a semi-final defeat at the weekend.
The former Australian Opals guard joins a Spirit team that is airborne, winning their opening three matches of the WNBL season by 20 points or more.
Lavey had a limited role in the Spirit's pre-season training and her return this week is timely, with the club's round three match against the Southside Flyers, originally set for November 19, rescheduled to February. With no games on the weekend of November 26-27, the Spirit's next match is not until December 2 in Townsville.
While the long break after such a bright start could be seen as a momentum killer, Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said the pause in the season for the Spirit was a positive for the team, in particular Lavey.
"I think the break is a great thing for us, we get a two-week mini pre-season with Tess Lavey,'' he said.
"Everyone talks about momentum, but we build our own momentum. We had a great pre-season, we had five pre-season games and we have great depth in our squad.
"We've got some general soreness that we can get on top of and we get the chance to bring Tess in."
Lavey has been a starting guard for much of her career, but this season she finds herself behind a Spirit backcourt combination of Kelly Wilson, Abbey Wehrung and Alex Wilson that has started the season in great form.
"She knows she's got to work her way into the rotation and she's fine with that. That's why she's such a professional and a wonderful addition to our program,'' Kereama said.
"This period is a great opportunity for us to tighten up on some things we need to work on.
"We've played two of the top four teams from last year and a Sydney team that I think will be one of the big improvers.
"It's a great chance for us to work on some things before we play Townsville and Sydney on the road."
The 3-0 start to the season has those outside of the Spirit raising their expectations of what the club can achieve this summer.
Kereama said the only opinions that concern him are those inside the Spirit.
"People can talk about us or not talk about us, but that won't change what we want to do,'' Kereama said.
"We know what we want to achieve and our mindset and eyes will stay firmly focused on us.
"We're very much focused on the 18 players that are in our squad. We're oblivious to the opinion of those outside of our team.
"The seven other teams in the WNBL are trying to win every game, so every team in the competition has a target on their back.
"The best thing you can do is run your own race."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.