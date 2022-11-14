Castlemaine TAFE would receive $4 million to create a 'health and learning hub' under a $170 million-plus Labor election policy announced on Monday.
The TAFE policy, which would see major investments in new infrastructure for the government-owned technical and further education institutes, also involves expanding eligibility for "priority courses".
According to the government, an estimated two million more Victorians would be able to study for free in one of the 73 most-needed skill areas, which range from early childhood and aged care to accounting and agriculture.
These courses are already free for many people but not for those who have already completed another free TAFE course or have a higher level qualification.
According to the government, it isn't possible to estimate the cost of that change because it would depend on demand.
However, a capital works component of the policy would see "up to $170 million" spent on a "huge building blitz" to improve or build new campuses, with funding of $65-80 million going to two new TAFEs in Sunbury and Melton, $30-36 million to a disability services hub and student hub at The Gordon in Geelong, and multimillion dollar commitments also to Federation TAFE, Gippsland TAFE and South West TAFE - for The Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Training Centre, Clean Energy Centre and Building Innovation and Design Centre, respectively.
The Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, who will officially announce the $4 million Castlemaine 'health and learning hub' election commitment on Wednesday, said the initiative would be delivered in consultation with Castlemaine Health.
It was expected to deliver training in aged care, general nursing, disability services, personal care, family violence and telehealth and would include the creation of a simulated education laboratory with four to six beds, telehealth facilities and a general purpose classroom.
"This is a very significant announcement that has been something I've been advocating for for for a very, very long time," Ms Edwards said.
"And I'm delighted that we have finally secured the funding - if we win government of course - to have Bendigo Kangan TAFE back in Castlemaine."
Ms Edwards, who accused the former Coalition government of "basically destroying" the TAFE system, said the council-owned buildings leased by TAFE in Castlemaine had essentially empty for a long time.
Meanwhile growth in the town's population of about 10 per cent since 2016 had created more demand for skilled health and community service workers.
The creation of the training hub would also make a big difference to people from surrounding areas who wouldn't be forced to travel to Bendigo to study.
Ms Edwards denied there was a danger of a blowout of the cost of the policy or of institutions' capacity to accommodate more students.
"We will always support our TAFE sector, we will always make sure that the funding is available to make sure our TAFEs can roll out free courses and meet the demand of the students who are enrolling in those free courses," she said.
The government also announced its intention to legislate a guarantee that TAFEs would continue to receive current funding - 70 per cent of all vocational education and training (VET) funding.
Labor had already invested $3.2 billion in TAFE and training, it said.
