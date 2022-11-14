However, a capital works component of the policy would see "up to $170 million" spent on a "huge building blitz" to improve or build new campuses, with funding of $65-80 million going to two new TAFEs in Sunbury and Melton, $30-36 million to a disability services hub and student hub at The Gordon in Geelong, and multimillion dollar commitments also to Federation TAFE, Gippsland TAFE and South West TAFE - for The Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Training Centre, Clean Energy Centre and Building Innovation and Design Centre, respectively.