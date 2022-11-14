Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

TAFE election pledge includes $4m Castlemaine 'health and learning hub '

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 15 2022 - 2:41pm, first published November 14 2022 - 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maree Edwards

Castlemaine TAFE would receive $4 million to create a 'health and learning hub' under a $170 million-plus Labor election policy announced on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.