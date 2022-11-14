Runs galore in big weekend of Bendigo junior cricket

Two-day cricket returned to the under-16A and under-14A divisions of the BDCA junior competition on the weekend.
Through the pandemic the BDCA reduced all junior matches to one-day fixtures, but feedback from clubs saw the league decide a return to two-day games for the "A" divisions was best for player development.
Batters took advantage of the extra overs in Saturday's under-16A division.
Bendigo United posted an imposing 8-319 against Strathfieldsaye thanks to fine innings from Gus Hay (71), Hugh Behrens (69), Oscar Cail (62) and Eamon Austin (48).
Will Robinson (4-36) did a good job with the ball for the Jets.
Xavier Grant (58) and Ethan McMahon (51 not out) led Strathdale-Maristians Blue to 256 against Kangaroo Flat.
In under-16B action, Bendigo's Felix Keane (61 not out) and Ashley Harris (46 not out) led their side to a big win Bendigo United.
Sandhurst's Logan Van der Hagen made an unbeaten half-century for Sandhurst.
All of the weekend's scores and highlights:
UNDER-16A
Maiden Gully Marist 126 (McDonald 53, McKenzie 23; Magee 2-5, Demeo 2-19) v Strathdale-Maristians Suns.
Bendigo United 8-319 (Hay 71, Behrens 69, Cail 62, Austin 48, Willits 23; Robinson 4-36) v Strathfieldsaye.
Strathdale-Maristians 256 (Grant 58, McMahon 51*, Spencer 42, Irwin 30, Pysing 22; Hayden 3-25, McKay 2-12) v Kangaroo Flat 0-12.
Strathfieldsaye Jets 131 (Balic 30; Bradley 3-4, Brown 2-27) v Eaglehawk 2-15.
UNDER-16B
Bendigo 7-194 (Keane 61*, Harris 46*) def Bendigo United 37 (Gee 22; Ross 3-6, R. Overall 2-12).
Sandhurst 4-144 (Van der hagen 50*, Boylson 35*, Millar 34*; Flood 2-4) def Golden Square 5-116 (Boylson 2-10, Hines 2-17).
UNDER-14A
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 3-54 (Martin 2-4) v Eaglehawk 5-89 (Miller 30*).
Maiden Gully Marist 1-93 (Egan 28*) v Strathfieldsaye 8-113 (Griffin 29*, Mannes 26; Warren 2-19).
Kangaroo Flat 7-64 (MacDonald 2-4, J. Westley 2-8) v Bendigo United 1-130 (Macumber 31*, Travaglia 28*).
Strathdale-Maristians Orange 7-62 (Arnott 2-8) v Strathdale-Maristians Blue 8/84 (Elliott 22*; O'Callaghan 2-9).
UNDER-14B
Strathfieldsaye 76 (Tingley 2-4) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 9-56 (Kakran 2-1, Bolton 2-2, Kelly 2-6, McInerney 2-6).
Sandhurst 9-103 (Turner 28*; A. McManus 2-11) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 9-100 (Syed 2-7).
White Hills 7-178 (Sawyer 25*, O'Connell 25, Doyle 24*, Dickins 23*, Kleinert 20) def Strathfieldsaye 9-110 (Donnelly 26*, Richardson 20*; O'Connell 2-1, Manion 2-14).
UNDER-12A
Kangaroo Flat 7-92 (Gallagher 23; Ely 2-4) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 7-70 (Gallagher 2-3, Brown 2-6).
Maiden Gully Marist 5-100 (Cakebread 2-8) def Strathdale-Maristians Blue 4-55 (R. Cavalier 2-9).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 8-125 (Maher 41, Bollard 22*; Sasalu 2-14) def Strathfieldsaye 5-91.
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 2-148 (Monaghan 35*, Willits 20*) Eaglehawk 8-58 (Monaghan 2-4).
UNDER-12B
Golden Square 2-106 (Allen 39*) def Strathfieldsaye 7-33 (Kennedy 2-5).
White Hills 4-70 def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-45 (Yates 2-3, McCallum 2-8).
Sandhurst 5-100 (Shinoy 21*; Clymo 2-8) def Bendigo 8-74 (Harris 23*; McLarty 2-11).
