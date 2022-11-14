Herbert falls short of desired top-10 finish at Nedbank Challenge

Lucas Herbert made his way to South Africa last week with one thing on his mind.
The 26-year-old needed a top-10 finish or better in order to secure a spot in the field for this week's DP World Tour season finale in Dubai.
After a challenging week on course at the Gary Player-designed layout at Sun City, Herbert finished T25 (-2), well short of goal.
He now sits at 59 on the Race to Dubai Rankings, and as it stands approximately sixth spots off what was required to make the final 53 that will tee up for the season championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Golf news:
The field is yet to be 100 per cent locked in and Herbert may still have a start in Dubai if players ranked below him decide to withdraw from the tournament.
His performance in South Africa included an opening three-under 69 on Thursday, an even par 72 during the weather-interrupted second round, a forgettable two-over on Saturday before finishing with a one-under par 71 on Sunday which saw him cap off the week at two-under, nine shots behind winner Tommy Fleetwood.
Whether or not he plays this week, the Neangar Park golfer is returning home next week for his first even of the Australian summer of golf.
Herbert is among the marquee players competing at the Australian PGA hosted by the Royal Queensland Golf Club.
The following week he then heads to his home state of Victoria to play in the Australian Open hosted by both Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs.
Earlier this year he achieved strong major finishes, T13 at the PGA Championship and T15 at the Open, in addition to making his career debut at Augusta.
