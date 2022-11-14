Bendigo Advertiser
Man with cancer to be released from jail following Bendigo County Court appeal

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 14 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 3:30pm
Court hears man's liver lesion is cancerous, will release him from jail

A man who successfully appealed his sentence in the Bendigo County Court on health grounds will be released from jail this week, following revelations he has cancer.

