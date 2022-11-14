Court hears man's liver lesion is cancerous, will release him from jail

A man who successfully appealed his sentence in the Bendigo County Court on health grounds will be released from jail this week, following revelations he has cancer.
Judge Kevin Doyle said the man's cancer had returned.
"There is no doubt about that," he said.
The court previously heard, a 12mm lesion on the man's liver had been detected, in the same place where he previously had a cancer removed.
The man's appeal had been adjourned several times to make further enquiries and gain an understanding of his health conditions and treatment, which were unclear to the court at the time.
Lawyer Stephanie Joosten said her client should be released following his new health condition.
She said the offender's son was aware of his father's diagnosis, which had increased both their stress and anxiety.
Ms Joosten said her client's comfort in custody had been declining rapidly.
Judge Doyle said the man was obviously a person who had a lot of interaction with the criminal justice system.
OTHER NEWS:
The court heard the man, who had a history of drug addiction, wasn't eligible for parole.
Judge Doyle said given the circumstances, he would release the offender from jail.
The judge said he saw benefit in the man having supervision given his history and the serious nature of the offences he committed.
Judge Doyle said some supervision with Corrections wouldn't hurt the offender.
Ms Joosten said her client wouldn't object to being released on a Community Corrections Order (CCO).
She said her client's primary objective was to get his health in order.
The offender, who has already served 529 days of pre sentence detention, will be sentenced to a CCO with drug and alcohol treatment conditions and released from jail on Wednesday, November 16, following an assessment by Corrections.
"I'm really doing this because of the change to your diagnosis," he said.
Judge Doyle said if the man reoffended, he'd have to resentence him, disrupting his cancer treatment which would be undesirable.
