Celebrating success of joint club long-course swimming meet at Bendigo East

Central Victorian swimming clubs are thrilled with the success of a combined long-course meet held on Sunday.
After its facilities have been left unusable due to the recent floods, the Shepparton Swimming Club joined forces with Bendigo East to hold a combined club event.
More than 270 athletes competed and the weather stayed clear for a day that's been lauded as one of the most successful and biggest events ever held at the Bendigo East pool.
"It was a raging success and we're so grateful that the weather gods held out too," Shepparton Swimming Club president Laura Smithers-Shaw said.
"It was a real buzz as both clubs worked together all day to make everything run smoothly.
"It's a huge credit to the entire BESC from their president right down to all of the parent volunteers."
SSC's home base at Aquamoves in Shepparton has been out of action for weeks and will be for quite some time.
Due to the lack of pool access, the meeting allowed Shepparton swimmers to get back in the water but more importantly be together again.
"Kids were thrilled to get some times back on the board. In general there was a great atmosphere as we were back together as a club," Smithers-Shaw said.
The most productive aspect of the entire day was that the general consensus among all clubs in attendance on Sunday, which also included Seymour, Bendigo Hawks and many more, is that co-hosted events should be held more frequently.
BESC president Kris Ellery shared the same sentiment as Smithers-Shaw and hoped to see more combined meets held in the future.
"It was a huge success," Ellery said.
"It's certainly made the club think about the different types of events we can run in the future.
"The feeling around the pool day was amazing, especially as there was so much club pride.
"Everyone that I've spoken to has said how amazing a day it was.
"Overall it certainly was a fantastic joint-effort."
The long-course meet saw athletes from junior to senior level competing against fellow swimmers from across central Victoria.
