Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University students create pop-up mental health hub

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:16pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Innovation sprint participants Cristi Deocampo and Laura Weightman with speech pathology student Tessa Jones test out the chill-out lounge. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Seven La Trobe university students from different degrees put their heads together to create a space for young people to relax and look after their wellbeing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.