Seven La Trobe university students from different degrees put their heads together to create a space for young people to relax and look after their wellbeing.
The project was part of the La Trobe Rural Health School's second annual innovation sprint, which gives participants five-days to tackle a social issue.
This year's challenge was to empower young people to improve their mental health and the result was a roaming space created by students, for students called The Lounge.
Third year Bachelor of Pharmacy (Honours) student Sarah Foster said it's a place where people can feel connected with their peers.
"The overarching theme was about getting people together to make a community and belong with one another, explore each other's journey, navigate together," she said.
"Every one has challenges so lets get through them as a team, collaborate, and make this university a place where we all want to be involved."
The space had a "chill-out lounge" for students to chat and relax, an arts section for people to practice mindfulness and a smoothie station offering free drinks.
There is also information about where to seek professional help from organisations such as headspace.
Ms Foster said empowering young people to look after their own mental health can increase connectedness and make students feel more involved in their university.
"It's a sense of purpose," she said. "Everybody needs a sense of purpose, because how do you move on with life if you feel like you're just stagnant or you feel like you're no one.
"I've had those moments before and to have something meaningful gives me the drive to keep going."
Heading the sprint was Rural Health School lecturer Dr Brad Hodge, who said a key part of the week is to challenge students to work together, enhancing their collaboration and conflict resolution skills.
He said the team was challenged with coming up with different ideas, presenting them to representatives from local wellbeing organisations, and deciding on which project to ultimately go with.
MORE STORIES:
"It got tense," he said. "When you really believe in something, when you've invested in something it gets tense.
"But then watching the reflection happen and them realising they may have been a bit harsh and were worried about hurting other people, and the communication that happened after... if we could see this in workplaces right across, do you think we'd change the world? I think we probably would."
It is hoped the student-led wellbeing space has another opportunity to be opened during La Trobe's orientation week, and Dr Hodge said a possibility is to have different groups run sessions such as yoga, dance or cooking classes.
Ms Foster said the innovation sprint was a good opportunity to work with students from other disciplines.
"It's been amazing, I really hope to see more of this stuff happening, even in our actual classes," she said.
"At the end of the day I have to work as a team, and my team involves doctors, allied health professionals, nurses, school teachers, everybody.
"For me to be involved in this now, it gives me those skills to collaborate in the future as well."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.