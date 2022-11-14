The rising cost of living and the impact of floods across the region have combined to make things tough for many, which is why Bendigo Toyota is chipping in to help out.
The car dealership's second annual Golf Day for Bendigo Foodshare will be held on Friday, December 2 and aims to raise $40,000 for those in need.
There are 31 teams of four people entered so far and organisers are keen to add a few more teams ahead of the big day.
Last year's inaugural golf day saw 18 teams compete and raise $20,000 and organisers hope to double that amount in 2022.
Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards said there had been an increase in demand for Foodshare services in recent times.
"We want to help and assist those struggling and flood affected in the lead up to Christmas," she said.
"We've always been aligned with Foodshare and partnered with them and Adam (Ski, Bendigo Toyota dealer principal) loves golf so that's how the day came about."
OTHER NEWS:
Held at Belvoir Golf Club, registration begins at 9am on the day. The format is a four-man ambrose event with two teams per hole.
Food and drink is provided on the day and there's a silent auction and plenty of prizes up for grabs.
Adding to the Bendigo Toyota fundraising drive is its major Christmas raffle which begins this week.
Ms Richards said a host of Bendigo business had come onboard and donated vouchers to be spent around town.
A minimum of 20 vouchers totalling $2500 are on offer which can be spent on groceries, restaurants, fuel, hardware and so much more.
"One winner takes all so it will be a nice present coming into Christmas for someone," Ms Richards said.
"Last year the raffle raised $7000 and all the funds go to Foodshare."
Tickets will be sold around town at various locations and cost $3 each or four for $10. The raffle will be drawn on Tuesday, December 20.
Organisers are also issuing a final call-out for teams for the December 2 golf day.
Anyone interested can contact Ms Richards at Bendigo Toyota on 5448 4844.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.