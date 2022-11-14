Mannes' big score sparks Square; Suns win thriller

A brilliant innings from Sarah Mannes lifted Golden Square to its first win of the BDCA women's first XI season.
The Bulldogs' opener blasted 74 off 55 balls to set up her side's big total of 4-175 off 25 overs against the Bendigo Goers.
Mannes hit 11 boundaries in her innings that finished two runs short of her career-high score of 76.
She received great support from Karmel McClure, who made 24 retired at number three, while Liz Christie chipped in with an unbeaten 19 off 20 balls in the latter overs.
In slippery conditions, it was tough for the Goers' bowlers to control the ball.
Opener Ren Haeusler was the most successful bowler with figures of 3-37, while Tina Benoit did a great job to concede just six runs from her three overs.
Haeusler and Benoit were also best with the bat in the Goers' reply. Haeusler finished unbeaten on 27, while Benoit made a well-compiled 24 in a total of 86.
Tammy Norquay was the destroyer for Golden Square, taking 4-16 off four overs.
Strathdale-Maristians defeated by three runs in a thriller at Shadforth Park.
Defending a total of 4-119, the Suns bowled Bendigo out for 116 with four balls remaining.
Bendigo's Lindsay Simpson batted well to put the Goers within touching distance of victory.
She top-scored with 22 before the Suns' Bella Eddy (1-19) dismissed her on the final ball of the 23rd over.
That left Bendigo requiring seven runs off 12 balls with one wicket in hand. The Suns' Bobbie-Lee Keene conceded just three runs off the penultimate over, leaving Bendigo with four runs to win off the final six balls.
Ellena Findlay (2-16) took the ball for the Suns and, after a dot ball with her first delivery, she clean bowled Bendigo's Ashleigh Hunter with the second ball to seal victory for Strathdale.
Earlier in the day, Strathdale's winning score was built around three impressive knocks.
Jayne Demeo hit five boundaries on her way to a game-high 34, while Findlay (26) and Tara Thomas (24 not out off 27 balls) also batted well.
Amy Ryan (1-8) and Steph Demeo (1-11) were the best with the ball for Bendigo.
Reigning premier Sandhurst outclassed competition rookie White Hills by nine wickets.
A stunning opening spell from Mel Lowther laid the foundation for the Dragons' victory.
Lowther (4-6) took two early wickets to leave the Demons reeling at 2-5 before returning later in the innings and picking up another two wickets. Jessy Matthews played a lone hand for White Hills, making 33 of her team's score of 63.
Sandhurst took just 10.5 overs to secure victory. Amanda O'Neill made 27 not out, while Maree Pearce was unbeaten on 17.
