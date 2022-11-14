Minister won't be drawn on Bendigo Comm Games road race chances

VICTORIA'S Commonwealth Games Delivery minister has refused to be drawn on whether Bendigo might yet be awarded an extra 2026 event.
But Jacinta Allan yesterday confirmed organisers are yet to lock in the iconic road race, likely to be conducted in stages capable of revealing more of regional Victoria to millions of potential tourists watching around the world.
Organisers appeared to have ditched Bendigo for the road race when they gave time trial events to Shepparton, which had missed out on initial hosting duties despite its council birthing the idea of a regionally hosted event.
"At this stage the cycling that will be coming to Bendigo is the track cycling," Ms Allan said on Monday, referring to events to be staged in a temporary venue to be built at the showgrounds.
She did not directly answer when pressed on central Victoria's chances of hosting a race stage, with the overall race expected to finish in Gippsland.
"I mean, Bendigo's got an amazing package of sports," she said of a list that includes netball, 3x3 basketball, lawn bowls, squash, table tennis and para versions of some sports.
Ms Allan has previously acknowledged weightlifters' disappointment after organisers dropped Bendigo for Geelong, and replaced it with table tennis.
"No-one's missing out, it's the same number of athletes, the same number of spectators," she told a Be.Bendigo networking breakfast last Friday.
Bendigo earlier missed out on other sports including shooting despite being Shooting Australia's preferred host, while Harcourt failed to get mountain bike races to the La Larr Ba Gauwa park.
Ms Allan said central Victorians would only have to travel to Creswick to see that sport.
"And we are going to need venues like the Harcourt mountain bike facility pre-competition," she said.
"Teams will be coming out ahead of the games to warm up and train. There's going to be plenty of opportunities."
Taxpayers appear unlikely to get a firm idea of what they will spend on Bendigo games projects before the election.
Labor and the Coalition have both pledged $2.6 billion for games events, logistics and venue upgrades but organisers are yet to confirm specific projects' price tags.
There are exceptions like the Coalition's $15.5 promise for Bendigo Art Gallery renovations.
But that cash would not come from the games' funding pool.
The Coalition does not consider the gallery expansion money to be tied to the games.
Bendigo's council does - at least in that it would want a revamped gallery to open in time to be a cultural mecca for games tourists.
"I think the council's right, you would not want to miss that chance," Liberal Party arts spokesperson David Davis said in an interview last month.
Uncertainty continues to swirl around the gallery renovation, which is yet to win funding commitments from Victoria's Labor party or the federal government.
Acting council games director Andrew Cooney last week said the current gallery could still work if renovations cannot be started before 2026.
"We can put [renovations] on hold for a bit and make sure we can use the gallery in its current form," he told business leaders last Friday.
Labor's continued silence on potential gallery funding has surprised Mr Davis.
"I'm a bit troubled by that, if I was them I would want to provide security and clarity to the gallery," he said.
"They don't seem to be doing that. I think they should."
The Coalition had hoped for more details on games funding when Victoria's treasury published a pre-election budget, and is now analysing the document.
"We are not critical of spending on the games. On the contrary, we support them but we want to see that things add up, and get a sense of decisions made," Mr Davis said.
In the meantime, games organisers continue to develop plans in a race against tight timelines.
Ms Allan said Bendigo businesses may get their first sense of tenders they could apply for during 2023.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
