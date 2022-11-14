JOHN CULNANE does not consider himself a political man but he was so moved by a Labor party election promise that he found himself hugging two candidates in front of media cameras on Monday.
The father of a soon-to-graduate Bendigo Special Development School student said it was that important that parents' input had been sought for a new $207 million package.
Parents of children with special needs do everything for their loved ones, so "it's the small things that help, that get people back into work, to have money", Mr Culnane said.
"We don't get a life with these children. It is a struggle for all these people here but we don't bang our drum about it because we don't have time."
The Culnanes made a 500 kilometre roundtrip to see Labor leader Daniel Andrews make the announcement in Cranbourne on Sunday and John spoke to journalists outside Bendigo SDS on Monday, along with Bendigo East and West's candidates.
Mr Andrews says the money would upgrade all of Victoria's specialist schools, and expand outside hours care programs from 2024.
"Perhaps one of the greatest challenges these families experience - there's just no afterschool or holiday care available for their kids," he said on Sunday.
"And if you can find it, it's so expensive."
Both Bendigo's specialist schools trailed outside care during a pilot program and Bendigo West candidate Maree Edwards said it gave Bendigo SDS parents time for respite and to re-enter the workforce.
"And importantly, the kids who did the program got to engage with each other and do some fantastic activities," she said.
Labor's pledge would allow 1000 higher education students to work in schools as part of their training, NDIS navigators and help for inclusive education graduates to transition into TAFEs.
"That's another area families told us they could do with a bit more extra support," Bendigo East candidate Jacinta Allan said.
She and Ms Edwards argued the pledge differentiate Labor from the Coalition and pointed to previous inclusive education spending of $3 billion.
More election news: Candidates move to the netball court in Ripon
But Coalition education spokesperson David Hodgett said Labor had not matched its plan to help students with illnesses or physical and learning disabilities sitting VCE tests.
"The Liberals have put forward a suite of educational policies designed to provide real solutions to support Victorian students and teachers right across out state," he said.
"Unlike Labor, who shut Victorian students out of their classrooms for up to 171 days over eight consecutive interrupted school terms, we will guarantee face to face learning from the first day of term one to the last day of term four."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.