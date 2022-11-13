One man has been arrested and police are searching for other offenders following a stabbing in a late-night venue in Bendigo.
Victoria Police believe a man was stabbed in the lower body after an altercation with a number of people at a licensed venue on Bull Street around 12.05am on Sunday, November 13.
The 22-year old Bendigo man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, police raided an address in Jackass Flat where they arrested a 20-year-old man.
Police are still searching for a number of outstanding offenders who left the scene overnight.
Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
