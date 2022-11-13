Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Police investigating stabbing at late-night Bull Street venue

Updated November 13 2022 - 7:28pm, first published 6:45pm
One man has been arrested and police are searching for other offenders following a stabbing in a late-night venue in Bendigo.

