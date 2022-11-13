Martin putts his way to Victorian PGA Championship glory

Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin celebrated the biggest victory of his career when he won the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links on Sunday.
In a remarkable finish to the tournament, Martin won a four-man play-off, that took five holes to complete, and secured his second win on the Australasian PGA Tour.
The Neangar Park product produced a brilliant putting display in the play-off to, firstly, stay afloat and then win the title.
After not making a birdie on the par-five 18th during the tournament, Martin birdied it five straight times in the play-off.
Earlier in the day, Martin fired a superb bogey-free four-under par 68 to surge into a tie for the lead late in the round.
It appeared as though his four-round total of nine-under par would prove to be one shot short after Lincoln Tighe walked to the par-five 18th with a one-shot lead.
However, Tighe shanked his third shot out of the greenside bunker and could only make a bogey.
His playing partner Adam Bland missed a birdie putt to win the title, which opened the door for Martin and Brett Colletta to join Bland and Tighe in a four-man play-off.
Martin, 38, looked in trouble on the first play-off hole when he had a three-metre putt for birdie to stay alive.
Martin calmly sunk his birdie putt and Tighe followed suit with a tap-in, while Bland and Coletta were eliminated after they both made pars.
Both players made birdies on the second play-off hole, with Martin holing another testing birdie putt of about two-and-a-half metres.
It was a carbon copy on the third play-off hole. Martin nailed a three-metre putt for birdie that was similar to the putt he made on the first play-off hole. Tighe only had a one metre putt for birdie and he sunk it to extend the play-off to a fourth hole.
After another good drive on the fourth play-off hole, Martin's second shot sailed well right of the green.
From a poor lie, the best Martin could with his fourth shot was leave it five metres short of the hole.
Tighe's second shot finished right of the green as well and he hit an average third shot to one metre inside Martin's ball.
Remarkably, Martin holed his fourth-straight birdie putt and it looked as though the title was his.
However, Tighe responded by holing his birdie putt and the duo made the trip back to the 18th tee for a fifth play-off hole.
Martin reached the putting surface in two shots and left himself a long eagle putt, while Tighe's second shot found the same front left bunker that caused him headaches in regulation play.
Martin's eagle putt missed by centimeters, while Tighe produced a better bunker shot than he did an hour earlier, but his ball still finished two metres past the hole.
Tighe's putt was short and to the left, leaving Martin with a tap-in to win the tournament. He calmly sunk the putt and secured the championship.
The Victorian PGA Championship victory adds to the Players Series event Martin won two years ago.
"It actually really doesn't suit me that hole (the 18th),'' Martin told broadcasters after his marathon play-off win. "I don't have links (golf) length, but I played very well and my putter is pretty hot at the moment."
Martin thought his inability to birdie the 18th hole in regulation had cost him his chance of victory.
After Tighe's shock mishap on the 18th, Martin regrouped and prepared for the play-off.
Despite being the shortest hitter off the tee in the play-off, Martin showed his class on the green and putted his way to a well-deserved victory in a tournament that dates back to 1922 and has an honour roll that includes Kel Nagle, Peter Senior, Stuart Appleby and Marc Leishman.
