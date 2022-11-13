A fundraiser supporting families affected by the central Victorian floods will raise money brick by brick.
The Bendigo Lego User Group is hosting Brick Relief - a Lego exhibition - at the Girton Gym on November 26 and 27.
The group has been working for a few weeks to bring the display together with 30 volunteers helping prepare it.
"It was a way to give back and help the flood affected families through a display," Bendigo LUG committee member Kara Harris said. "We thought 'what can we do? How can we help?' - a display.
"There's been a lot of positive interest already. We put the call out for people and hopefully we can get a few more. We've got a few coming from Melbourne as well, which is fantastic."
A wide range of displays will entertain visitors with some custom made Bendigo scenes set to feature.
"There'll be some iconic Bendigo pieces," Ms Harris said. "There will be castles some Christmas stuff and some pop culture Maxi figs, a whole variety."
Entry to Brick Relief is $10 with all funds raised going to flood victims. Visit www.brickrelief.au for tickets or more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
