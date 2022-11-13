Mount Alexander Shire Council is calling for community input as it reviews heritage protections in Castlemaine.
The input will see residents able to nominate places, objects, or landscapes they believe have heritage significance.
Community feedback will be used to develop a heritage gap analysis for Castlemaine - the first part of the Castlemaine Heritage Study - a multi-stage project seeking to identify, assess, and protect places and objects that are significant to the history and development of Mount Alexander Shire and Victoria.
Read more:
"One of the objectives in our 2021-2025 Council Plan is to 'maintain, improve and celebrate our places and spaces", Mount Alexander Shire mayor Bill Maltby said.
"This project aims to do that. It will help us develop a comprehensive picture of possible heritage sites in the town, and build on what we already know about existing places of heritage significance."
Shire manager of development services Georgina Hope said heritage was not just about how old a place is.
"The criteria used to assess heritage value is broader than that," she said. "For example, a site might be considered heritage if there is historical significance, rarity, aesthetic significance, or social significance.
"The hunt for heritage is about asking for our community to tell us about places that they know of that are tucked away or harder to find that may have heritage significance.
"With community input we can ensure that heritage places are properly recognised, and managed accordingly during any future development processes."
For more details strategicplanning@mountalexander.vic.gov.au of call 5471 1700.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.