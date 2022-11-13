TEAMS from across Victoria and New South Wales put their emergency response skills to the test for the Victorian Mine Rescue Competition at the weekend.
Hosted by the Minerals Council of Australia, the competition doubles as important safety training for the teams.
Bendigo was represented by teams from Mandalay Costerfield, CFA Oscar 1 Technical Rescue and Agnico Eagle Fosterville while Ballarat Mine and Stawell Gold Mines also took part in the competition.
Mandalay Costerfield proved one of the strongest teams winning the fire, first aid and theory categories as well as being named winning team overall and winning team for overall safety.
Bendigo's CFA Oscar 1 also performed strongly winning the ropes rescue, underground search and rescue and skills categories. Owen Shay of CFA Oscar 1 was also named winning captain.
MCA executive director James Sorahan said the competition first began in 1993.
"It is one of the major mine rescue competitions in Australia," he said. "The mine rescue teams tell us it is the best training they do.
"We haven't been able have it over last two years. It's great that Bendigo is hosting this year because the Fosterville mine site offered to host the underground scenarios with ISH 24 - a Bendigo based training company - also offering their site at Goornong."
Each of the nine teams had to complete five rescue or first aid scenarios with professional adjudicators judging each team before announcing winners for each scenario as well as an overall champion.
"The scenarios are fire, search and rescue, first aid, ropes rescue and also a skills test of basic safety. It is quite intense," Mr Sorahan said.
"For the first time we are incorporating Bendigo Police into a scenario along with WorkSafe support and Ambulance Victoria as well.
"It is very much about emergency services working together, so if there is a mine emergency teams know who to go to and who to talk to."
Jarrod Dubyna led the Mandalay Costerfield emergency rescue team for its ropes rescue at Goornong on Saturday.
The scenario saw a worker on a cherry picker injured by a grinder with teams having to access the patient, assess them and safely rescue and treat them.
"We went up the top (of the silo) and sent out our medic on ropes," Mr Dubyna said. "He hooked onto (the patient), treated the arm, we pulled them up and lowered then then treated her on the ground."
Mr Dubyna joined Mandalay's emergency rescue team seven years ago to learn extra skills.
"It started as a sort of fun thing to do but it is good to get those skills," he said. "We come in on days off and do training. We go through ropes and first aid and search and rescue and all that sort of stuff.
"This is training for the sort of real life thing we could do. So it's good being put under that pressure."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
