Kingower skipper sizzles, Wedderburn fires in its first game of ULCA season

Kingower and Wedderburn Band flexed their muscle by scoring two commanding wins in Saturday's Upper Loddon Cricket Association action.
Top-of-the-table Kingower thumped Arnold by 115 runs, while Wedderburn Band cruised to a nine-wicket win over Bridgewater in its first game of the season.
Kingower captain Braydon Welsh blasted a quickfire 80 off just 51 balls to set up his side's big win.
Arnold opening bowler Jaspa Wendels (1-9 off seven overs) put the clamps on the Kingower batters early.
Kingower number three Jayden Leach gave the innings some impetus with a stylish 43 off 60 balls and laid the foundation for Welsh to launch.
He walked to the crease at 2-67 and scored 80 of the next 128 runs as the home side finished an imposing 7-208 off its 35 overs.
The Arnold reply started disastrously, with the visitors slumping to 5-17 and then 8-45.
Lachlan DeJong (3-16), Kyle Simpson (3-24) and Blake Pickles (3-34) did the damage with the ball for Kingower.
Arnold captain Cameron Dale smashed 39 off 21 balls to lift Arnold to a more respectable total of 93.
He was the last batter out, with the innings lasting just 23.5 overs.
Wedderburn Band's bowlers did a fine job to restrict Bridgewater to 5-87 off 35 overs.
Five of the six bowlers used claimed a wicket, with new-ball bowler J. Vander Wetering conceding just 12 runs from his seven overs.
Openers Tom McKinley (28) and Patrick Murphy (15) added 40 for the first wicket against some tight bowling, but they were the only Bridgewater players to reach double figures.
In reply, Wedderburn Band overcame the early loss of Lachlan Shelton for a duck to post an impressive victory.
Skipper Luke Holt made a fine 53 not out, while Tom Kirk added 36 not out in an unbeaten partnership of 96.
Wedderburn Band pulled stumps at 1-97 after 25 overs.
Wedderburn Band hosts Kingower in the match of the round next Saturday.
