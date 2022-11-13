Bendigo Advertiser

LAWN BOWLS: Marong savours historic day with first win in division one

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 13 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo skipper Max Rowley is up and about during Friday night's thrilling two-shot win over Bendigo East in round six of weekend pennant. Picture by Darren Howe.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.