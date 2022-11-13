LAWN BOWLS: Marong savours historic day with first win in division one

PHOTOS: South Bendigo v Bendigo East
PHOTOS: Eaglehawk v Moama
MARONG savoured a day to remember in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls on Saturday with its first win in division one.
Competing in division one for the first time this season, the Panthers broke through for their maiden victory at home against Kangaroo Flat, prevailing 79-75.
The tight encounter was one of three games in the weekend's round six decided by four shots or less.
Saturday's win followed two previous near misses for the Panthers, who had fallen just short in scoring their first win in tight losses against Golden Square by two shots (round five) and Inglewood by four shots (round one).
Marong had started the final end leading by one shot, with the last end to be fought out between the rinks of the Panthers' Andrew Whatley and Kangaroo Flat's Travis Kelly.
Whatley's rink picked up three shots on the final end to secure the victory.
"It's a great result for the club," Whatley said.
"It was an exciting day for our club and a historic moment being our first ever win in division one."
* Moama was a team on a mission and played accordingly against Eaglehawk.
Coming off a hiding from South Bendigo the previous week when they didn't win any rinks, the Steamers bounced back in devastating fashion.
The Steamers had all four rinks up in a 38-shot hiding of the Hawks, winning 94-56 to move back into the top four.
"We were determined to bounce back today after last week's debacle," Moama skipper Kevin Anderson said.
"We put in a great performance across all the rinks; there was a bit more atmosphere among the team, which is what we asked for and everyone produced."
The closest match of the day was Anderson's tussle with the Hawks' Simon Carter.
Carter lead 10-0 after seven ends, but Anderson was able to fight back to clinch a 15-14 victory, winning on the final end.
* The round got under way on Friday night with a battle between what had been the two top teams, with South Bendigo hosting Bendigo East.
And the contest lived up to the hype as the Diggers snuck over the line in a two-shot thriller, winning 69-67 in a game not decided until the final end to maintain top spot on a ladder that after six rounds has the top five sides separated by just 10 points.
Both sides won two rinks each, with one of the victorious East rinks that of Greg Podesta, which beat Max Rowley 19-13.
But by the following day Podesta, who had been in his second season as coach of Bendigo East, had departed the Beasties and joined Golden Square.
"For family reasons I've made a change. It's a big move, but one I feel is a good one," Podesta said on Sunday.
* Podesta's new side Golden Square continued on its winning way.
The vastly-improved Square beat Castlemaine 92-63 at home to move into second position.
Square has now won four games in a row in what is its best winning streak since its premiership season of 2013-14.
* And Bendigo had to dig deep to stave off a challenge from Inglewood, with the Royals winning 77-75 to continue their much improved season.
DIVISION 1
Moama 94 def Eaglehawk 56.
Kevin Brennan 28 def Dean Carter 11, Brad Campbell 26 def Lachlan Bowland 19, Kevin Anderson 15 def Simon Carter 14, Cameron Keenan 25 def Tony Ellis 12.
Golden Square 92 def Castlemaine 63.
John Berry 20 def Rod Phillips 16, Gary Downie 21 lt Lachlan Darroch 23, Travis Berry 27 def Greg Brain 13, Brad Marron 24 def Peter Brain 11.
South Bendigo 69 def Bendigo East 67.
Liam Crapper 19 def Darren Burgess 14, Brad Holland 20 def Aaron Tomkins 14, Max Rowley 13 lt Greg Podesta 19, Matt Robertson 17 lt Josh Moloney 20.
Bendigo 77 def Inglewood 75.
Brayden Byrne 23 def Jack Nevins 16, Richard Murray 14 lt Grant Jackson 24, Andrew Brown 19 lt Rob Day 20, Luke Hoskin 21 def Mal McLean 15.
Marong 79 def Kangaroo Flat 75.
Mark Dickins 11 lt Cameron Wilson 18, Andrew Whatley 27 def Travis Kelly 14, Chris Bramley 15 lt James McGillivray 24, Daniel Fulton 26 def Daryl Weymouth 19.
...........................................
DIVISION 2
Eaglehawk 84 def White Hills 81, Kangaroo Flat 82 def Strathfieldsaye 74, Golden Square 75 def Bendigo 69, Bendigo East 86 def Harcourt 69.
...........................................
DIVISION 3
South Bendigo 83 def North Bendigo 64, Kangaroo Flat 97 def Strathfieldsaye 55, Bendigo 93 def Serpentine 64, Heathcote 75 def Bendigo East 69.
...........................................
DIVISION 4
Eaglehawk 72 def South Bendigo 68, Woodbury 83 def White Hills 68, Castlemaine 90 def Marong 58, Bendigo East 105 def Golden Square 76.
...........................................
DIVISION 5
Inglewood 84 def Campbells Creek 79, Kangaroo Flat 87 def Strathfieldsaye 65, Marong 101 def Castlemaine 63, Calivil 86 def Dingee 66.
...........................................
DIVISION 6
Bridgewater 89 def Marong 50, South Bendigo 91 def Kangaroo Flat 64, Harcourt 89 def Woodbury 77, Bendigo 83 def White Hills 66.
...........................................
DIVISION 7
North Bendigo 64 def Harcourt 54, Golden Square 64 def Heathcote 42, Bendigo VRI 58 def Bendigo East 56.
...........................................
DIVISION 8
Woodbury 56 dr Kangaroo Flat 56, Eaglehawk 79 def Bendigo VRI 47.
Monday's division one matches:
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo East v Bendigo
Golden Square v White Hills
Inglewood v South Bendigo
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.