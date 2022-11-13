EVCA ROUND 1: Webster strikes seven times for Cobras on opening day of season

MORE CRICKET: Jets chase down Demons in last over of hard-fought clash
CALIFORNIA Gully veteran Brad Webster delivered the standout individual performance on Saturday as the Emu Valley Cricket Association season finally got under way 35 days after its original start date.
Taking on reigning premiers Emu Creek at JG Edwards Oval, the Cobras' Webster opened his season with a day one haul of 7-48 off 15.5 overs.
On what was the return of two-day cricket in the EVCA for the first time since 2019-20, the Emus were all out in the 48th over for 181.
The Emus had been 2-122 before losing 8-59.
Left-arm spinner Webster took the last seven wickets to fall, with all seven wickets coming in a span of just 35 balls, with his figures of 7-48 the third best by a Cobras' player since the 2006-07 season.
His seven wickets featured five catches, one stumping by wicket-keeper Mick Galvin and one lbw.
Former Emu Creek captain Simon Marwood provided plenty of entertainment during his stint at the crease.
Coming in at 2-18, Marwood crunched 76 off just 51 deliveries - the highest score of the opening day - which included nine boundaries and three sixes.
Marwood and new Emus' co-captain Luke Bennett (32) put on 104 for the third wicket, with the only other Emu Creek player to score in double figures Luke Bell (27).
California Gully went to stumps at 3-40, with Ben Twynstra and Brad Smith, who are both yet to get off the mark, to resume the chase next Saturday with the Cobras needing 141 runs with seven wickets in hand.
* Axe Creek is well positioned to open its season with a win against West Bendigo.
The Cowboys were the only team on day one to make more than 200 as they cracked 239 at Ken Wust Oval.
In reply, the Redbacks have made a disastrous start to their run chase, ending the day on the ropes at 5-16.
Earlier, the Axe Creek innings was spearheaded by half-centuries to Shiran Kulathunga (84) and Jack Towers (54).
Kulathunga had the scoreboard ticking over with his 84 coming off 67 balls with 11 boundaries and two sixes.
The Cowboys - who haven't won their opening game of a season since 2014-15 - looked like they could be headed for a score of 300-plus when they were 4-219, but lost 6-20 to be all out in the 55th over.
Zaus Wade's 4-24 off 9.2 overs were the best bowling figures for the Redbacks, who will resume next Saturday needing a further 224 runs with five wickets in hand to pull off an unlikely win.
* Mandurang struck twice late with the ball against Marong in the defence of its 167 at Spring Gully.
The Rangas had six overs at Marong in the shadows of stumps and have the Panthers a precarious 2-2.
The day had started with Mandurang being sent in by the Panthers and spending 64.1 overs at the crease in compiling their 167.
The returning Matt Pask (50) notched a half-century and former skipper Corey Dickins made 44 at No.3, with the Rangas having one stage been 5-147 before losing 5-20.
Batting at No.5, Pask's 50 off 75 balls included 40 runs coming in boundaries (seven) and sixes (two).
New Marong skipper Jayden Laubsch (3-13) and recruit Mitch Van Poppel (3-24) took three wickets each.
* Sedgwick has a score of 176 to defend against United at Ewing Park.
The Rams' innings featured a valuable 34-run 10th wicket partnership between Lucas Baldwin (39) and Andrew Cussen (8 n.o.) that lifted Sedgwick from 9-142 to 176.
Sedgwick had looked solidly-placed to get to at least 200 at 4-118 in the 48th over before the Tigers struck, taking 4-8.
The Rams' top-scorer was captain Jordan Ilsley, who made 49 off 49 with nine boundaries after coming in at 2-27.
Mac Whittle (4-32), Jacob Smith (2-23) and skipper Harry Whittle (2-37) were multiple wicket-takers for the Tigers.
