Bendigo Advertiser

EVCA ROUND 1: Webster strikes seven times for Cobras on opening day of season

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated November 13 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emu Creek's Simon Marwood and Luke Bennett take a breather on Saturday.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.