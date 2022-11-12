Woman to face court after blowing six-time over the legal limit

A MOAMA woman has been immediately disqualified from driving after she returned a breath test that was six times over the legal limit.
Echuca Police pulled the 47-year-old woman over in Ogilvie Avenue, Echuca on Saturday, November 12, at 1.50am.
After an initial preliminary breath test and subsequent evidential breath test police members were astounded to see the woman results listing an alleged alcohol reading of .308.
Read more:
As a result of the testing, the woman was immediately disqualified from driving in Victoria.
She will face the Magistrates Court in relation to drink driving offences at a later date.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.