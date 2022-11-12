Bendigo Advertiser
Bureau of Meteorology issues severe weather warning as Department of Health warns of high risk of thunderstorm asthma

Updated November 13 2022 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
Severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology. Picture by Bureau of Meteorology

Strong winds, extreme grass pollen levels and thunderstorm forecasts have led the Department of Health to warn of a high risk of thunderstorm asthma today.

