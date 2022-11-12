Strong winds, extreme grass pollen levels and thunderstorm forecasts have led the Department of Health to warn of a high risk of thunderstorm asthma today.
The warning forecasts a chance a large number of people may develop asthma symptoms over a short period of time.
It has been forecast for the Northern Country and North Central districts of Victoria, which include Bendigo, Castlemaine, Maryborough and Echuca.
All other Victorian districts have a moderate risk.
People in high-risk areas with asthma or hay fever, or who experience wheezing, breathlessness, a feeling of tightness in the chest or a persistent cough, should have their reliever medication with them at all times tomorrow.
Those people are also advised to avoid the wind gusts before the storm by going inside and closing their windows and doors.
People who have asthma or seasonal hay fever should review the asthma first aid steps.
The Department of Health's warning couples with a severe weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Heavy rainfall and ptoential flash flooding is forecast for the North East and parts of the East Gippsland, Northern Country, North Central, Central and West and South Gippsland Forecast districts.
"Embedded thunderstorms are likely to bring more higher rainfall intensities over shorter time periods during this afternoon and evening," the warning read.
"These thunderstorms may also lead to locally intense rainfall which may lead to dangerous and life-threating flash flooding. A severe thunderstorm warning will be issued if these develop."
Castlemaine, Redesdale and Kyneton lie close to the warning area listed by the Bureau.
Locations which may be most affected include Seymour, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Corryong, Bright and Falls Creek.
Rainfall is expected to ease across the area early on Monday morning.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should avoid driving if possible. If you are driving, and conditions are dangerous, pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater.
People should avoid dangerous hazards such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
Residents should ensure loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
The next severe weather warning update will be issued by the Bureau at 11am.
Bendigo is forecast to have a high chance of rain between 15 and 30mm and a possible thunderstorm while reaching a top of 24.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
