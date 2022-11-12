Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Super Spirit douse Flames to record third-straight win of WNBL season

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 12 2022 - 9:23pm, first published 9:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spirit point guard Kelly Wilson fires a pass around the Sydney Flames' defence. Picture by Noni Hyett

For the first time in 10 years the Bendigo Spirit have won their first three matches of the WNBL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.