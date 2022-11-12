Super Spirit douse Flames to record third-straight win of WNBL season

For the first time in 10 years the Bendigo Spirit have won their first three matches of the WNBL season.
After scoring two strong wins to open the season in round one, the Spirit's third victory was even more impressive - a 77-57 thrashing of the Sydney Uni Flames at Red Energy Arena on Saturday night.
The 20-point margin was not the only thing that would have turned heads across the WNBL, it was the Spirit's style of play that was most appealing.
The Spirit's brilliant team defence, combined with well executed offence, left Flames' coach Shane Heal searching for answers.
The Spirit used a scintillating 14-0 run in the second quarter to break the game open.
Trailing the Flames 18-19, the Spirit were sparked by guards Alex Wilson and Abbey Wehrung.
Alex Wilson produced a brilliant three-point play to give the Spirit the lead before setting up centre Meg McKay for a bucket in the paint.
Wehrung, who set the tone for the Spirit with some brilliant defence on Flames' guard Shyla Heal, made back-to-back pull-up jump shots to extend the lead to seven.
More great defence from the Spirit forced a Flames miss and the home team went coast-to-coast with Anneli Maley slashing through the visitors' poor defensive transition to make the score 28-19.
Spiritual leader Kelsey Griffin was pumped when she knocked down a long two-pointer and, when Maley scored another lay-up, the Spirit had turned a one-point deficit into a 13-point lead in the space of just three minutes.
The Flames dug in to keep the margin to 12 points at the main break.
The Flames lifted their defensive intensity in the third quarter and looked threatening when they cut the Spirit lead to eight points.
Maley had other ideas.
The reigning WNBL MVP showed her class with an outstanding third term.
She nailed back-to-back three-point bombs to settle the Spirit.
She hit another three-pointer before completing a brilliant individual play when she dribbled the ball behind her back, drove left to the basket and made the lay-up.
Maley's 15 points for the third term broke the back of the Flames and the Spirit took an 18-point lead into the final quarter.
The Spirit led by as many as 26 points in the final term before the Flames added some respectability to the scoreboard in junk time.
Maley finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while centre Meg McKay had 12 points and eight boards.
Griffin and Kelly Wilson again showed why they were sorely missed in their years away from the club.
Griffin's stat line - eight points, 10 rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block - was terrific, but it still didn't do justice to her impact on the game.
Her defence, in particular, was world-class, while her work ethic and leadership makes the players around her better.
Kelly Wilson laid the foundation offensively for the Spirit in the first-half with some brilliant passing.
The veteran point guard finished with eight points and six assists.
When the game was on the line Wehrung restricted former Spirit player Heal to just two points in the first-half.
Heal got off the chain late and finished with 20 points, but the damage had already been done.
Alex Wilson made a big impact off the bench, particularly in the first half, and had eight points and three assists.
As a team, the Spirit outrebounded the Flames 53-30 and had 21 assists to 12.
The Spirit shot the ball at 52 per cent from the floor, while the Flames struggled at 34 per cent.
The Spirit's round three match against the Southside Flyers, originally set for November 19, has been rescheduled to February.
With no WNBL games on the weekend of November 26-27, the Spirit's next match is not until Friday, December 2, when they travel to Townsville.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.