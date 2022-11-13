BDCA ROUND 2: Jets chase down Demons in last over of hard-fought clash

MORE BDCA: Strathfieldsaye v White Hills | PHOTOS
STRATHFIELDSAYE is among four unbeaten teams following two rounds of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season after defeating White Hills in a clash that was decided in the final over on Saturday.
Chasing White Hills' 156, the Jets overhauled their target off the first ball of the final over when Darcy Hunter (5 n.o.) hit a boundary off spinner Linc Jacobs (0-31) to reach 6-159 and secure a four-wicket win at Tannery Lane.
The Jets join Strathdale-Maristians, Golden Square and Bendigo as teams that have made a 2-0 start to 2022-23, with early wins ever so crucial given the potential weather disruptions that could be constantly lurking throughout the season.
The backbone of the Jets' successful run chase was skipper Ben Devanny, who under pressure peeled off 72 after coming in with Strathfieldsaye on the ropes.
The Jets' chase got off to a disastrous start when just 15 balls in they were 2-7 with the dangerous duo of Tim Wood (5) and Nayana Fernando (0) both back in the pavilion as Devanny made his way to the wicket.
The pressure was further heaped upon the Jets when Demons' skipper Mitch Winter-Irving (2-28) bowled Pat Felmingham (20) to have Strathfieldsaye 3-32 in the ninth over.
Desperately needing a partnership to stabilise the innings it was Devanny and Campbell Love who took on the challenge together.
They combined to add 97 for the fourth wicket, pushing the score to 129 and swinging the momentum back in favour of the Jets before Love (35) was caught at mid-wicket by Winter-Irving off Demons' spinner Gavin Bowles.
It would be the first of three wickets for Bowles, who also dismissed Chathura Damith (4) and when he brought Devanny's innings to an end for 72 when caught by Nick Wharton at mid-wicket, the Jets were 6-152.
Devanny struck 14 boundaries in his 127-ball knock, with his departure in the 44th over leaving the Jets needing five off 10 deliveries to win, which they achieved the following over with the Hunter boundary.
It's the second game in a row to start the season Hunter has brought up the winning runs for the Jets with a boundary.
"Losing wickets early put us in a bit of trouble and it was a bit of a slog, but it was good to build that partnership with Campbell and for us to get over the line in the end," Devanny said.
The seventh bowler used, left-arm spinner Bowles finished with the Demons' best figures of 3-35 off nine overs.
Earlier after winning the toss and batting the Demons' innings got off to a solid start with a 48-run stand between openers Wian Van Zyl (31) and Linc Jacobs (13).
The opening stand ended when Van Zyl was superbly caught at short cover by Love, who needed to call on all his reflexes to cling to the ball that was hit flush.
It would be a White Hills innings full of starts with seven players getting to double figures, but only Van Zyl making more than 30.
As well as his match-defining innings with the bat, Devanny was also hugely influential with the ball in snaring 3-26 off nine overs, picking up the wickets of openers Van Zyl and Jacobs and No.5 Caleb Barras (3).
Strathdale-Maristians' great Ben DeAraugo celebrated his 300th first XI game for the club with a commanding victory over Huntly North at Bell Oval.
DeAraugo became the first player in the club's history to play 300 first XI games, with the Suns marking the milestone with a comprehensive 109-run win over the young Power.
Such has been the length of DeAraugo's career that started in 2000-01, four of his team-mates - James Vlaeminck, Matt Wilkinson, James Barri and Jack Pysing - weren't yet born when the 38-year-old made his debut.
After winning the toss the Suns unleashed a batting masterclass, scoring at 6.4 runs per over as they cracked 8-290.
Captain Cameron Taylor (64) and coach Grant Waldron (60) both compiled half-centuries and put on 77 for the second wicket, while the trio of Jack Neylon (28 off 16), Vlaeminck (42 off 22) and Sam Johnston (28 off 12) combined for 98 off just 50 balls.
The Suns' run-feast included 14 sixes, 12 of which were hit by the trio of Waldron (five), Johnston (four) and Neylon (three).
The only maiden of the Power innings was bowled by Shane Gilchrist (2-48), whose two wickets included the dismissal of DeAraugo (10).
In reply the Power innings lasted 38 overs before they were bowled out for 181 - a score they had looked like they would struggle to get to when they had fallen to 4-42 in the 10th over.
Batting at No.6, Power skipper Adam Ward though ticked the scoreboard over with a hard-hitting 76 off off just 43 balls, which featured five sixes and eight boundaries before he was one of four wickets for Pysing.
Pysing finished with 4-29 off nine overs, while DeAraugo took his career tally to 419 wickets for the Suns with 2-47 on a day where plenty of former players returned to the club to celebrate his milestone.
"There's nothing a bloke like Ben would enjoy more than to celebrate a milestone like today than with a win," Suns' skipper Taylor said.
"He's a player who is not worried about individual performances, he's all about the team and it was really pleasing to play the way we did for him today.
"It was a really significant day for the club being a celebration of Ben and how good a person and player he is and everyone stepped up to the occasion.
"There was a really good crowd here today and a lot of old faces around the club... only someone like Ben could bring that many people to the ground and it was great to see a lot of past players he has played with come back and show their respect and celebrate with him."
Bendigo made light work of its pursuit of Eaglehawk's 8-160 at Atkins Street.
The Goers needed just 20.2 overs to answer with 3-163 to improve to 2-0 and move to the top of the ladder.
Skipper James Ryan picked up from where he left off the previous week, following up his round one 82 against White Hills with an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls with seven boundaries and one six.
As well as Ryan, the Goers also had Kyle Humphrys (37 off 29), Nathan Fitzpatrick (27 n.o. off 14) and Xavier Ryan (23 off 20) score at better than a run-a-ball as they gave their net run-rate an early season boost.
"It was a very satisfying day for the team," Goers' skipper Ryan said.
"Our bowlers did a really good job in that everyone contributed with the ball and that made our job as a batting cohort a lot easier and gave us some freedom to play with."
The Goers scored at 8.1 runs per over, with 100 of their 163 runs coming in either boundaries (19) or sixes (four).
Having also comfortably beaten White Hills last week, it's the first 2-0 start to a season the Goers have made since 2017-18.
The Eaglehawk side included 15-year-old wicket-keeper Harvey White on debut.
White claimed his first A grade dismissal when he stumped Xavier Ryan off the bowling off Nathan Walsh (1-29).
Earlier in the day Eaglehawk openers Cam McGlashan (20) and Josh Williams (20) put on 43 for the first wicket.
However, the dismissal of McGlashan by Humphrys (1-14) triggered four quick wickets as the Hawks lost 4-6 in five overs to crash to 4-49.
The flow of wickets was halted by a 68-run partnership between coach Cory Jacobs (42) and Ben Williams (19), who lifted the score from 49 to 117 before Jacobs fell to Dylan Johnstone.
Johnstone (3-24) was the leading wicket-taker for the Goers, while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Malin Adikari picked up 2-42 on debut.
The Goers have both the BDCA's leading run-scorer in Ryan (133) and wicket-taker in Johnstone (seven) after two rounds.
Kangaroo Flat has its first win of the season after beating Sandhurst by three wickets at Dower Park.
The win was highlighted by a five-wicket haul to Cameron Salmon, who made the most of his inclusion in the Roos' side to replace the unavailable Kenny Beith.
Salmon took the last five wickets of the innings as Sandhurst was all out for 139 having been sent in by Kangaroo Flat.
Salmon snared 5-39 off nine overs - his first A grade five-for - while earlier Adam Burns set the foundations for the Roos with the first three wickets.
Burns claimed the scalps of Dragons' captain Joel Murphy (8), Ash Gray (29) and Ben Leed (3) on his way to figures of 3-13 off six overs.
"Fishy (Salmon) came on and bowled to his plans; we had some different plans for different batsmen and he adapted really well," Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm said.
"He has been a bit of a stalwart in the B grade for a long time and it was good to see him play a really important role for us today; he's a very smart cricketer.
"And Burnsy was great early. He likes playing with the red ball, which swings a bit longer than the white one."
Coming in at 5-66, Nick Gladman's 51 off 61 was the standout knock of the Dragons' innings, with only he, Gray and Taylor Beard (18) reaching double figures.
The Roos reached their target in reply with 15 balls to spare, answering with 7-140 having one stage been 6-95 in the 26th over.
Captain Klemm's 40 was the top score for the Roos, while Brent Hamblin finished unbeaten on 20.
As well as top-scoring for the Dragons - who are now 0-2 - Gladman was also the best with the ball, bagging 3-27 off nine overs.
Golden Square has made its first 2-0 start to a season since 2018-19 after defeating Bendigo United at Wade Street.
It was a far less stressful win for the Bulldogs than the previous week's victory over Sandhurst that wasn't decided until the final ball.
This time the Bulldogs won by nine wickets with 43 balls to spare.
The Golden Square bowlers had the clamps on the Redbacks, who were restricted to 7-140 off their 45 overs batting first.
Opening the bowling, Square captain Liam Smith proved particularly difficult to score off.
The left-arm spinner took 1-10 off his nine overs - the first three of which were all maidens.
Five of the six Golden Square bowlers used all took at least one wicket - Kayle Thompson (2-33), Trollope (1-28), Smith (1-10), Connor Miller (1-43) and Scott Johnson (1-12).
The Redbacks took until the 26th over to reach 50 in what was an innings where only Miggy Podosky (27 n.o.) - who is averaging 57 after two rounds - and Darcy Mills (24) made more than 20.
The only wicket Golden Square lost in its chase was Trollope (23), who was caught by Tobie Travaglia off spinner Marcus Mangiameli (1-16).
Trollope fell with the score on 37 before Smith (54 n.o.) and Jack Keating (47 n.o.) shared in an unbroken stand of 104 as Square reached 1-141 in the 38th over.
While Golden Square is off to a 2-0 start, last season's preliminary finalist Bendigo United is now 0-2.
It doesn't get any easier for Bendigo United next week when it faces the unbeaten Bendigo at Atkins Street.
Meanwhile, Golden Square takes on the BDCA's ultimate test when it hosts Strathdale-Maristians in a clash of two unbeaten teams.
