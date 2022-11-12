When Medibank is not so Private

Dear Subscribers,
One of the big stories of the past few weeks has been the calamity that is the Medibank Private data hack, and the utter contempt displayed by the supposedly Russian hackers who have stolen private and confidential details of about 10 million Australians.
I'm one of those unfortunate Aussies caught up in the theft of my details, and like everyone else, I'm far from happy about it.
We are all well used to being bombarded by phishing emails and texts, to thinly veiled threats and extortion attempts by amateur cyber criminals, but the theft of private data belonging to almost 40 per cent of our nation's population plumbs a new low.
Back in the good old days, we would keep all that sort of information on paper cards, in four-ring binders or in a big metal filing cabinet that could be locked away at the end of the day.
Now, seemingly, nowhere is safe in the online world we all share.
So now, through no fault of our own, about 10 million of us are bunkering down for a barrage of fake, annoying, frustrating and cruel texts, emails and maybe even phone calls.
I've spent a fair bit of time changing passwords, updating and improving security on all my accounts, logins and whatever else I can to try and get ahead of what's likely to come soon.
It's extremely annoying, to say the least.
No doubt, there will be legal ramifications for Medibank Private from all of this, but in the end we all pay a price.
Our online "freedoms" are being wound back.
The cost of doing business online will inevitable rise.
It has to - so as businesses engaging on any online platform can put in place more appropriate safeguards for the customers.
Insurance will rise, as it must.
Every single business with a website should have already asked itself what can I do to make sure this does not happen to me or my customers.
If they haven't, then they probably don't deserve to be online, and they don't deserve your business, let alone your personal details.
Here's a few other highlights from our week in the newsroom.
Kind regards,
Peter Kennedy, Editor, Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
