Soft plastics collection trial to continue in Macedon Ranges Shire

The Macedon Ranges Shire Council's soft plastics collection trial will not be affected by the REDcycle ceasing collecting soft plastics from Coles and Woolworths.
REDcycle's soft plastic recycling program was suspended recently after it was found items were not being properly processed.
The shire's trial has seen kerbside collection of soft plastic taking place in Romsey.
Shire chief executive Bernie O'Sullivan said plastic collected is not processed by REDcycle. Instead, it is taken to two different plastic processors.
"Council will consider whether any other interim local solutions are needed to help residents with their recycling needs in light of REDcycle's announcement," Mr O'Sullivan said. "We know this is a popular service for locals.
Residents they can still take their soft plastics to our transfer stations for free. We also encourage our Romsey residents to support the soft plastics kerbside collection trial taking place."
Following the Romsey trial, council will consider rolling out soft plastic kerbside collection across the whole shire.
