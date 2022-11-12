Soft plastics collection trial to continue in Macedon Ranges Shire

Bendigo Advertiser
Macedon Ranges Shire 's soft plastics collection trial will not be affected by the REDcycle ceasing collection of soft plastics

Updated November 13 2022 - 2:49pm, first published November 12 2022 - 4:21pm
The Macedon Ranges Shire Council's soft plastics collection trial will not be affected by the REDcycle ceasing collecting soft plastics from Coles and Woolworths.

