A temporary police facility will operate at the rear of the Rochester Police Station after the building was damaged in the recent floods.
Local Area Commander for Campaspe police service area Inspector Troy Hargadon said the pop-up police station would allow local members to be present in the community and let residents speak to officer about non-routine matters.
"Rochester police Stationwas not spared (in the floods) and we too were inundated with water as a consequence of that significant event," Inspector Hargadon said.
"We are in the process of installing a temporary facility at the rear of the police station (here in Rochester) to provide opportunity and access to our local members for those non-routine matters we may need to address or have a conversation about.
"This will provide opportunity for the community to come and engage with our local members and provide opportunity for local members to be present in their community.
"It is anticipated that in the near future we will have this open and functioning."
Inspector Hargadon said while the temporary station won't be manned 24/7, extra resources have been deployed in the area to patrol and maintain a visible presence
"I want to provide reassurance to the community that we do have a strong police presence within our region and we continue to provide that on a regular basis," he said.
"In addition to our local resources and our local members, we have additional resources deployed to ensure we have a high, visible police presence to deter and provide a safe and secure community."
Anyone with non-urgent routine matters that require a report can use the Police Assistance Line on 131 444 while for urgent matters that require police assistance people should call Triple Zero.
"For non urgent matters that don't meet either of those criteria, you can contact Echuca Police Station and make a notification there for a local member to follow up on," Inspector Hargadon said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
