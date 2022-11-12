Bendigo Advertiser
A temporary police facility will operate at the rear of the Rochester Police Station

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated November 13 2022 - 2:48pm, first published November 12 2022 - 3:09pm
Local Area Commander for Campaspe police service area Inspector Troy Hargadon. Picture by Darren Howe

A temporary police facility will operate at the rear of the Rochester Police Station after the building was damaged in the recent floods.

