Bendigo Advertiser

Central Victorian harness racing stables eye Breeders Crown finals

Updated November 12 2022 - 9:18am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Ashwood and Tayla French will combine in Saturday night's Bredders Crown semi-finals at Melton.

Several central Victorian harness racing trainers have their sights set on qualifying for the two and three-year-old finals of the prestigious Breeders Crown Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.