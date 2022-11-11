Central Victorian harness racing stables eye Breeders Crown finals

Several central Victorian harness racing trainers have their sights set on qualifying for the two and three-year-old finals of the prestigious Breeders Crown Series.
The semi-finals for the pacers will be raced at Melton on Saturday night, with a top-six finish required to qualify for the finals next weekend.
Strathfieldsaye's Julie Douglas and Elmore's Keith Cotchin have multiple runners in Saturday night's semi-finals, while Alex Ashwood and Kate Hargreaves have one runner each.
Douglas' impressive heat winner Interest Free is likely to start favourite in the first semi-final of the 3YO colts and geldings series.
Despite a tricky draw in gate 10, Interest Free should finish inside the first six and qualify for the final.
Douglas' other runner is Ozzie Sweet Pea from gate two in the first semi-final for 2YO fillies.
Cotchin has outsider Denny Rocks in the second semi-final for 3YO colts and geldings and Diamond Shooz off the back row in the second semi-final for 3YO fillies.
Shelbourne-based trainer Hargreaves has a chance to qualify for the 2YO fillies final with the consistent Ludacrous
Ashwood faces a tougher task with Cheeky Eagle in the second semi-final for 2YO colts and geldings.
The Bendigo trainer could walk away from Melton with a Group Three victory.
The final race of the night is the Breeders Crown Graduate Mares Free For All and the Ashwood-trained Tay Tay looks hard to beat after winning three races on the trot.
In the penultimate event, Junortoun trainer Anthony Crossland has stable star Rules Don't Apply first-up from a spell in the Group Three Trotters Free For All.
The heats for the trotters were raced at Maryborough on Thursday and Marong trainer David Van Ryn earned a finals berth in the 2YO trotting colts and geldings final when Your Kidding defied his 100-1 rating to finish a close-up third in the opening heat.
Ashwood also grabbed a final berth when his young trotter Stevie Gee overcame an unlucky run to finish sixth in the same heat.
Former Bendigo-based trainer Chris Svanoisio will be well represented in the trotting finals.
Svanosio, who is now based at Romsey, had six trotters finish inside the top six in Thursday's heats.
He also has three runners in Saturday night's semi-finals for pacers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.