$100m Coalition pledge would deliver $1m for Bendigo mental health

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:15pm, first published November 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Nationals candidate for Northern Victoria Region Gaelle Broad.

A $100 million Coalition pledge for locally-focused mental health initiatives is an important announcement that is part of a big picture mental health strategy, according to Bendigo-based Nationals candidate for Northern Victoria Region Gaelle Broad.

Local News

