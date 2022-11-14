A $100 million Coalition pledge for locally-focused mental health initiatives is an important announcement that is part of a big picture mental health strategy, according to Bendigo-based Nationals candidate for Northern Victoria Region Gaelle Broad.
Ms Broad described as "great news" the commitment to create a 'community empowerment and wellbeing' grants program announced on Thursday by the shadow mental health minister, The Nationals' Emma Kealy.
The $63.5 million program would provide $1 million for each of Victoria's rural and regional council areas and $500,000 for metropolitan municipal areas, with the funding - which would be administered by the government - available for local organisations to apply for.
In addition to the grants, another $37.4 million would be channelled into "broad-reaching [mental health] programs with a footprint across multiple regions".
The shadow minister said community mental health education programs and initiatives such as one in south-west Victoria called Let's Talk - which would receive $1.2 million - played a significant role in improving overall mental health in towns, clubs, schools and organisations.
"Locals know their own communities best, and our commitment will empower locals to deliver targeted solutions that support community wellbeing at a grassroots level," Ms Kealy said.
Ms Broad echoed the message that local was best when it came to community mental health solutions.
"Local people know what's needed in their community so I think to see [a commitment for] $1 million for each rural and regional local government area is great news," Ms Broad said.
The upper house candidate said tackling widespread mental health problems had been a top priority for The Nationals "for a long period of time" and there was a clear and urgent need to do more.
"We have huge waiting lists and people who definitely need support who haven't been able to get it," she said.
"Right across the board there are farmers and businesses and students that are struggling."
However, while the shadow minister accused the Labor government of "sabotaging" the recommendations of the recent Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System by failing to address critical workforce shortages, Ms Broad declined to comment on the government's handling of the policy area.
The Andrews government accepted all the recommendations of the damning royal commission report handed down in March last year, and says it has invested $3.8 billion in the 2021-22 budget and made "huge inroads into landmark reform of the state's mental health and wellbeing services".
Among the reform initiatives of the "10-year blueprint [for] Victoria's future mental health and wellbeing services" is the establishment of up to 60 early intervention support services, one of them slated for Bendigo.
The "brand new model" Local Adult and Older Adult Mental Health and Wellbeing Services, which would provide walk-in care without the need for GP or hospital involvement, is scheduled to open between mid 2023 and the end of 2026.
Ms Kealy said the Coalition was also committed to the creation of the new "front door" services and the implementation of all the royal commission recommendations.
She said the Liberals and Nationals were committed to "Australia's biggest mental health recruitment strategy", which was needed to be able to implement the recommendations in full.
