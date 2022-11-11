The state election ballots have been drawn, with candidates selected randomly in the order they'll appear on voting tickets.
While just two candidates turned up for the draw in Bendigo West on Friday, Family First Victoria's Steve Serpell drew top spot. He is followed by Liberal candidate Ken Price and the Animal Justice Party's Victoria Maxwell.
Independent candidate Marilyn Nuske drew fourth spot, followed by Freedom Party of Victoria candidate Richard James Woolley and independent Matt Bansemer.
Labor incumbent member Maree Edwards drew seventh, with Greens' James Searle and Legalise Cannabis Victoria's Wayne Taylor rounding out the ballot paper.
The seat has been held by Maree Edwards since 2010 and is a "very safe" Labor seat with Ms Edwards holding an 18.6 per cent margin following the 2018 election.
The Bendigo East ballot is headlined by Animal Justice Party candidate Vyonne McLelland-Howe, followed by Liberal candidate Darin Schade and Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Ben Mihail.
Family First Victoria's Evelyn Keetelar drew fourth, Greens' Michael Tolhurst drew fifth and independent James Laurie drew sixth.
Incumbent Labor member and deputy premier Jacinta Allan is listed last on the ballot.
Ms Allan has held the seat since 1999. Labor holds an 18.6 per cent margin, according to the Victoria Electoral Commission.
In Ripon, nine candidates feature on the ballot paper. First is Luke Smith from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party, followed by independent Wayne Rigg and Greens' candidate Earl James.
Labor candidate Martha Haylett drew fourth, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party candidate Wren Louise Wilson drew fifth and incumbent Liberal member Louise Staley drew sixth.
Animal Justice Party's Holly Sitters, Family First Victoria's Craig George and independent Bernard Quince drew seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.
The seat has been held by Ms Staley since 2014, who retained it in 2018 by just 15 votes and a margin of 0.02 per cent.
Early voting for this month's state election opens at 9am on Monday, November 14.
Electoral commissioner Warwick Gately said he expected half of the Victorian population to vote in the two weeks before the election date of Saturday, November 26.
How-to-vote cards are now available on the VEC website, however Mr Gately said they were a suggestion only and it was up to voters to decide which candidates to number from first to last.
"Almost half of informal votes cast are unintentionally informal," he said. "This can be due to voters repeating or missing numbers or using ticks and crosses rather than numbers.
''If you're planning to vote during the early voting period, have a look at who has nominated for your district and region and start thinking about your preferences.
"At the voting centre, number your candidates according to your preferences and then take time to check that you have numbered all candidates without repeating or missing any numbers."
For more information visit vec.vic.gov.au.
