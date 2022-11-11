Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

State election ballot papers finalised in Bendigo West, East and Ripon

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just two of the nine Bendigo West candidates appeared at the 2022 state election ballot draw, independent Matt Bansemer and Labor incumbent Maree Edwards. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The state election ballots have been drawn, with candidates selected randomly in the order they'll appear on voting tickets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.